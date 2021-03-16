Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer: Fans Storm Store Over New Travis Scott Drink

Rapper Travis Scott’s fans have been excited to sample his new CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer drink, which went on sale on March 15. But fans expressed their enthusiasm in a way that could have been dangerous when Scott dropped by a Los Angeles grocery store to pick up a pack of gum and promote the drink.

A Crowd of Fans, Including Several Without Masks, Surrounded Scott at a West Hollywood Grocery Store

As TMZ reported, Scott stopped at several grocery stores on March 15 to personally promote the hard seltzer. But the scene at a Pavilions in West Hollywood quickly turned chaotic as Scott was swarmed by delighted admirers. TMZ shared photos and a video of the crowd surrounding Scott on all sides as he signed autographs.

Many of the fans were not wearing masks and Scott pulled his own mask down when he spoke to people. As HotNewHipHop pointed out, the people in the crowd could have potentially exposed themselves, store workers and Scott to the coronavirus.

Scott hadn’t commented about what happened at the grocery store on his social media accounts as of this writing. But he tweeted about his excitement over the drink’s official launch and retweeted messages from fans who bought the seltzer.

Scott Teased the Drink in December & Unveiled the First Commercial the Day Before it Went On Sale

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, began hyping his new product in December 2020. He shared photos of the cans on Instagram and teased that the CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer would be available in March 2021.

Scott further shared his excitement on his personal Instagram account: “Don’t know where to start remember me and the gang use to sneak my pops drinks out the back of the crib. I Remember my first night pure rage with the squad!! Starting a fire in the woods banging music loud to the sun rise. Now I’m able to produce the FIRST of its kind @cacti the one and only Agave seltzer. Been working on this for a minute and now able to get this out can’t waitttt to take this journey with the gang.”

CACTI Launch Commercial Ft. Eric Andre – IN STORES NOWinstagram.com/CACTI twitter.com/DRINKCACTI DRINKCACTI.com 2021-03-15T02:38:32Z

Scott worked with director Trey Edward Shults to create the first commercial for CACTI, according to People. The television ad debuted on March 14 during the Grammy Awards on CBS. The 30-second commercial showcases motorcyclists riding through the desert to find the source of the seltzer.

Scott explained to People that the theme for the commercial reflected his “take on the origin of CACTI juxtaposed with the current world.” Scott told the magazine, “It’s been really rewarding building out the CACTI brand over the past year, not only with the physical product on shelves but being able to exercise my creativity with something like this visual is super important to me.”

In a prepared statement published by Billboard, Scott added he had been inspired to “create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market.” He explained he had been “heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built.”

The CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer is made with “100% premium blue agave from Mexico,” according to the company website. Blue agave has traditionally been cultivated for use in tequila drinks, according to the Tierra Group, a U.S.-based manufacturer of agave-based ingredients.

Scott’s seltzer contains 7% alcohol and is sold in three flavors: pineapple, lime and strawberry. The CACTI website also notes the drink was created “in association with Anheuser-Busch.”

Scott Was Mobbed by Fans in Los Angeles When He Promoted His McDonald’s Meal

The scene at the West Hollywood grocery store was not the first time Scott has been mobbed by fans while promoting a product. He made headlines on September 8, 2020 when a similar situation played out at a McDonald’s in Downey in southeast Los Angeles County.

Scott was promoting the special meal he had created as part of a promotional collaboration with the fast-food chain. The $6 “Travis Scott Meal” included a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon and lettuce, a medium order of fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite, as Heavy previously reported. As USA Today reported, it marked the first time in nearly three decades that McDonald’s had partnered with a celebrity on a specific meal.

The meal became available on September 8 and was on sale for one month. The day of its unveiling, Scott rolled up to the Downey McDonald’s in a red Lamborghini and performed for the massive crowd that had gathered, CBS Los Angeles reported. Videos shared on social media from the scene showed fans crowding the vehicle as they tried to take pictures of Scott.

