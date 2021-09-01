UAB vs JSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Jacksonville State football takes on UAB in Montgomery on Wednesday in what is the season-debut for both squads.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UAB vs JSU online:

UAB vs Jacksonville State Preview

UAB revs up its season against Jacksonville State, seeking a third conference championship in four seasons. The Blazers return a whopping 17 starters and 11 players on the roster are super seniors.

“It’s a neat team to be with and watch,” UAB skipper Bill Clark said. “Really proud of this group and the training that’s been going on (since January). It’s what we expect and we were pretty blessed on injuries.”

It’s as homecoming of sorts for Clark, who started his coaching career at Jacksonville State, leading them to an 11-4 record and the FCS quarterfinals in his lone season in 2013.

“My alma mater. I coached there. (Jacksonville State) Coach (John) Grass and I started coaching together back in the 80s, known him forever. He came in as my offensive coordinator in 2013 and has done a terrific job. Quality opponent, in-state at a neutral site, it’s going to make for a good game. There were some hurt feelings that I left after one year and took the UAB job. They probably haven’t forgotten that either.”

DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr. will lead the ground attack for the Blazers after the team lost starter Spencer Brown to graduation. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III returns under center.

The game is unusual, taking place on a Wednesday, but the Blazers get a national stage on ESPN against Jacksonville State.

“I think it’s a big deal. To kick the season off, that’s a big honor,” It’s like a bowl game, we get to play in front of the whole nation.”

Like many FCS schools, Jacksonville State played in the spring, notching a 10-3 overall record and making it to the FCS quarterfinals.

“Every team in the country is going to be saying this as well: we’ve got a good team coming back. We’ve pretty much got the same team,” Grass said. “The COVID year didn’t count, so everybody’s got 18, 20 starters back — almost every team. It’s going to be a different college football year because you’re going to be dealing with some experienced teams.”

UAB is a 14.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 47.5 points.