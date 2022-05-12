Jason Korpi Responds to Petition Urging TLC to Fire Him

“Unexpected” star Jason Korpi spoke out after he was accused of being “abusive” toward his girlfriend, Kaylen Smith, who became a “teen mom” when their son was born in August 2021.

As first noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a Change.org petition was filed that asked for TLC to remove Korpi from the show. The petition nearly reached its goal of 7,500 signatures at the time this story was published.

“Why is TLC okay with showing this abusive relationship? It’s hard for me to watch knowing that he is getting paid for this. I know I could just stop watching the show but that’s not going to make the problem go away he still going to be on TLC’S payroll,” wrote Justin Myers, the creator of the petition.

As the petition continued to grow more than two weeks after it was created, Myers shared an update. He understands that Korpi could not be removed from season five of “Unexpected,” but he doesn’t want Korpi to be a part of season six.

“What were trying to do is get it so he does not return for another season,” said Myers. “The more signatures we get the more word gets out there and we can stop Jason from getting paid for domestic violence.”

Korpi Doesn’t Plan on Joining Season 6

While thousands of fans are trying to get Korpi fired from season six — which hasn’t been confirmed by TLC — Korpi said he and Smith have no interest in appearing on TLC again.

Korpi told Heavy he and Smith were asked to participate in season six but he told them to “F off.”

Once season five is finished, Smith and Korpi plan to tell “their side of the story” by posting a video on YouTube.

Korpi, 19, said his family is doing “great.” “He’s doing good growing too fast tho time flies with a lil man around😂,” the TLC star told Heavy.

His most recent Instagram post is a picture of him holding his son, Xavier. “I may have given my son the gift of life, but he gave me a reason to live💙,” he wrote.

Part of Korpi’s Instagram bio reads,” Stay mad I stay up.”

Korpi Didn’t Want Smith to Have an Epidural

In the May 8 episode of TLC’s “Unexpected,” viewers watched Korpi and Smith fight over her desire to get an epidural. She was in labor for more than 24 hours and hadn’t slept or eaten. Doctors were worried Smith wouldn’t have enough energy to labor unless she got the epidural so she could rest.

Korpi told TLC cameras he didn’t want Smith to have an epidural because it contained drugs like methamphetamines and fentanyl, which — he claimed — could lead to addiction.

According to numerous medical websites, including Stony Brook Medicine, an epidural contains two medications: a local anesthetics like bupivacaine, chloroprocaine, or lidocaine and a painkiller, like fentanyl. Mothers suffering from addiction can ask for an epidural without opioids, according to www.kqed.org.

Korpi taunted Smith after getting the epidural, claiming her eyes were rolling in the back of her head. He called her “a drug addict.”

Despite Smith’s protests, doctors kicked Korpi out of the hospital.

The scene for next week’s episode showed Korpi calling Smith from the parking lot, saying he was afraid he was going to miss Xavier’s birth. In a confessional with TLC cameras, Korpi blamed Smith for the scenario.