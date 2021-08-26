USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Women’s Hockey Team (3-0) will take on Canada (3-0) in the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship on August 26.

In the US, the game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada online:

USA vs Canada Preview

The United States won 3-0 against Finland on Sunday before handing the Russian Olympic Committee a lopsided 6-0 loss on Tuesday. American Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s hockey world championship history when she scored her 45th goal.

“It’s really a magical moment, and a dream come true,” Knight said after the win. “I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Brianna Decker also set a record on the play, becoming the all-time leader in assists (39) for the United States on the pass to Knight.

“It’s always incredible to watch players make history,” United States coach Joel Johnson said after the win. “But to have it happen for two players on the same scoring chance and to see how exciting it was for the whole team was really special to be a part of and I think everyone recognizes that.”

This promises to be an entertaining fight to the finish for both squads, but with the United States currently on a 29-game winning streak, the Americans are going to be difficult to beat.

On the other side, in its two most recent matches, Canada handed the Russian Olympic Committee a 5-1 loss, with Sarah Fillier and Ella Shelton each scoring for the Canadian side in their first-ever world championship competition.

“I don’t think we should be surprised, they’re quality players and play with confidence,” Canada head coach Troy Ryan said about Fillier and Shelton.

“I think the part of the equation that others might not be aware of would be the leadership and veteran players on the team. How they’ve embraced the young players, they’ve made them feel comfortable from the first time they’ve been with our group, and that kind of mentality is contagious. When you start feeling good with the people you’re around, you can play a little bit looser and with more confidence. The young players deserve a lot of credit, but the veteran players equally deserve credit for the environment they’ve created with this group.”

The Canucks followed that win up with a dominant 5-0 win over Switzerland.

One thing to watch in this one: Canadian standout Marie-Philip Poulin left Tuesday’s game against Switzerland after getting a hard hit in the third period. Canada’s director of national women’s teams for women’s hockey said on Tuesday that Poulin “is doing very well” and the team will “continue to assess her.”