How to Watch Kennesaw State vs ETSU Football Game Today

The Kennesaw State Owls (11-1) head to Greene Stadium to take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-1) on Saturday, December 4.

Kennesaw State vs ETSU Football 2021 Preview

The Owls have won 10 games in a row, most recently taking down Davidson, 48-21, on November 27. Kennesaw State racked up 417 total yards on offense and went 3-4 on 4th down.

“When you’re in the playoffs, I told our (guys), ‘It’s survive and advance,’” Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. “They found a way to come out and take the game over early.”

The run-heavy attack of the Owls has been putting up 32.5 points a game on the season led by dual-threat quarterback Xavier Shepherd, who has 2,147 total yards. “Obviously, on our side, it’s huge to be in this position, and I’m sure it’s the goals and aspirations of their program, as it is ours. To do it the right way, to build it the right way to get these opportunities, that’s what you aspire for. I think that’s the goal of both programs,” Bohannon added, via Yahoo Sports.

On the other side, the Buccaneers are coming off a 38-35 win over Mercer last weekend. ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell completed 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and four total TDs (three passing, one rushing) in the victory. Bucs running back Quay Holmes added an impressive 132 yards and a score on 25 carries in a solid effort.

Now, East Tennessee will be going up against a tough Kennesaw State team they’ve been scouting for a while.

“We knew we were playing the winner of Kennesaw and Davidson for a while and we prepared for both,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said leading up to the game. “When we looked at tape of both, we focused a little bit more of our attention on Kennesaw as coaches. We kind of expected that to happen. Good football team. Obviously if they weren’t good, they wouldn’t be in this position, wouldn’t be where they are.”

ETSU will rely heavily on SoCon’s offensive player of the year, Holmes, who has led an offense that has put up 390 points this season, the most in team history. The Bucs have averaged 35.5 points per game, and Holmes has 1,431 yards and 16 TDs, while netting 6.0 yards per carry. It’s safe to say he will be the focal point of ETSU’s offense.

The last time these two teams met, East Tennessee won a close one, 20-17, back in 2016.