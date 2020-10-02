WATCH: Trump Mocked Clinton for Fainting from Pneumonia Almost Exactly 4 Years Before His COVID Diagnosis

Back when Hillary Clinton was running against Donald Trump for the presidency in 2016, she had a health scare during her campaign. She appeared to stumble or pass out during an event on September 11, and Trump later mocked her during a rally. Now, almost four years later to the day, Trump has been diagnosed with coronavirus. His symptoms are currently mild, according to the latest reports. Read on for more details about what Trump said about Clinton’s illness and watch the video of Trump mocking Clinton for fainting.

He Mocked How She Fainted at a Rally in October 2016 & Ran an Ad with a Short Clip of the Moment She Stumbled

During a rally in Pennsylvania on October 1, 2016, Trump mocked Clinton for fainting from pneumonia, even imitating how she fell after the September 11 event. Shortly before midnight on October 1, 2020 (or just after midnight on October 2, depending on the time zone), Trump announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The timing means it was almost exactly the four-year anniversary of his mocking Clinton in a rally that he received his diagnosis, minus just a few hours.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

He said: “Here’s a woman, she’s supposed to fight all of these different things, and she can’t make it 15 feet to her car. Give me a break.”

He talks about her fainting starting around 40 seconds into the video below.

Donald Trump mocks Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreakRepublican presidential nominee Donald Trump does an impression of Hillary Clinton doubling over from her recent outbreak of pneumonia. Get the latest headlines: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/ Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=telegraphtv Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/telegraph.co.uk Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/telegraph Follow us on Google+ https://plus.google.com/102891355072777008500/ Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Daily Telegraph, the UK's best-selling quality daily… 2016-10-02T19:12:31Z

Then he imitated how she struggled to walk and says louder, “Give me a break!”

You can see him at the same rally from a different angle before. The speech was made in Lancaster County on the evening of October 1, 2016, Lancaster Online reported. The rally was held at Spooky Nook Sports center in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump Mocks Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia at Spooky Nook rally in LancasterDonald Trump imitated Hillary Clinton stumbling as she left a September 11th memorial ceremony while suffering from pneumonia, as he spoke at a campaign rally at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster County on Saturday, October 1 2016. Daniel Zampogna | dzampogna@pennlive.com get the story: http://www.pennlive.com/news/2016/10/watch_donald_trump_mock_hillar.html#incart_river_home Get all your news: http://www.pennlive.com/#/0 Twitter: @PennLive -… 2016-10-03T14:33:12Z

The statement was made just a couple of weeks after she nearly fainted and exactly four years before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

He mocked her again in mid-October at a rally. First, he said that there was no way she would last at a rally as long as he did, starting at 30 seconds into the video below, and then mocked her fainting. “What a joke, what a total joke.” The video below shows both times he mocked her.

Trump mocks Clinton again with fainting impersonation 2016-10-12T20:58:33Z

Trump’s campaign also ran an ad in October 2016 saying that she didn’t have the fortitude or stamina to lead. The ad included a short clip from when she appeared to pass out.

Trump ad targets Hillary Clinton's healthA new television ad from Donald Trump's campaign raises questions about Hillary Clinton's health, once again elevating fringe conspiracy theories to the forefront of the presidential race. 2016-10-11T17:05:31Z

Brazile Had Considered Starting Proceedings to Replace Clinton with Biden, But Clinton Recovered Quickly from Pneumonia

Hillary Clinton 'faints' at 9/11 memorial Dragged into her SUV by US Secret Service (9/11/2016)Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton reportedly fainted on the way to her van after she abruptly left the 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero of the attack on the 15th anniversary, having to be helped into her vehicle by a protective detail. 2016-09-11T15:53:15Z

In November 2017, Donna Brazile revealed that she had considered initiating a process to replace Clinton with Biden when she was sick, Brazile shared in her book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House.

Clinton had been attending a September 11 event in 2016 when she stumbled and appeared to pass out on her way to her car. At the time of Clinton’s illness, Brazile was the interim chair of the DNC. BBC reported in 2016 that many members of Clinton’s campaign didn’t know about her pneumonia diagnosis because Clinton was concerned it would be exploited by campaign opponents. She was told to rest, but continued to campaign, thinking her diagnosis wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

At the time, Clinton’s doctor, Lisa R. Bardack, examined Clinton in Chappaqua after she fainted and reported that she was doing well.

She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely.”

