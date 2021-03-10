Police Officer Wayne Couzens Accused in Disappearance of Marketing Exec Sarah Everard

Wayne Couzens is a Metropolitan police officer in England who is accused in the disappearance and possible death of a missing marketing executive named Sarah Everard, who vanished into thin air on March 3.

According to Metropolitan police, the 48-year-old suspect “is a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.”

Superintendent Kris Wright, from the Met’s Central South Area Command Unit which covers Clapham, said: “I know that Sarah’s disappearance is weighing on people’s minds and the local community is, of course, concerned about her and may even feel worried.”

“I want them to know that they should expect to see more police officers on patrol in the area as we continue to search for Sarah and talk with the community. If you want to approach them about any concerns you have, please do so. We are here to support the community and we genuinely want to help in any way we can.”

Everard worked as a marketing executive, according to Sky.com. It’s not clear whether Everard and Couzens knew each other.

The motive is not yet clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say They Arrested a ‘Serving Metropolitan Police Officer’ in His 40s on ‘Suspicion of Murder’

Wayne Couzens 48 is the serving met police officer arrested in connection with the case of missing woman Sarah Everard 33 on her way home to Brixton from Clapham @TheSun pic.twitter.com/7tkaPQL5ts — Music/StreetNews (@ScarcityStudios) March 10, 2021

According to Kent Live, Couzens was arrested on March 9, 2021, in Kent, England. Although police did not formally release his name, it has been widely reported in the British news media.

Metropolitan police confirmed that they had arrested a man without naming him in their initial statement. “A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard remains in custody at a London police station,” they wrote.

“The man, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 9 March on suspicion of kidnap. Today, Wednesday, 10 March, he has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.”

They added, “The man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. His primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises.”

They added, “A woman, who is aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of 9 March on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody. Officers are searching locations in London and Kent including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford. Following the arrest of the police officer, the Metropolitan Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

2. Everard Was Last Seen Leaving a Friend’s House in Clapham; a Neighbor Described Couzens as a ‘Nice Bloke’

To Daily Mail, a neighbor, John Chidwick, 67, said: “He had some timber sheets going spare and I asked if I could have them to build a manure box for my allotment. He was a nice, friendly bloke and well spoken. He hadn’t been living on the road all that long, about four years give or take, but seems to be a family man as most people around here are. I know he’s a police officer.”

The British news site said another neighbor indicated police were digging up Couzen’s garden.

According to Met police, “Sarah had been at a friend’s house in Clapham on the evening of Wednesday, 3 March. At approximately 21:00hrs she left the property in Leathwaite Road through a back gate onto the A205 South Circular and began walking to her home address in Brixton.”

The police continued, in a statement, “She is thought to have walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home approximately 50 minutes later. It is unclear if she returned to her home address. She has not been seen or heard from since.”

There was a surveillance image captured of her. “At around 21:30hrs on Wednesday, 3 March she was spotted on CCTV walking alone on the A205 Poynders Road, from the junction with Cavendish Road, in the direction of Tulse Hill,” police wrote.

“The investigation continues to be treated as a missing person’s enquiry but due to its complex nature and concerns for Sarah’s welfare, it is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.”

3. Police Released a Photo of Everard Wearing the Coat They Believe She Was Wearing When She Disappeared

Police released two surveillance images of Everard. They say one shows Everard, 33, wearing the same coat she was wearing the night she went missing.

“Officers continue to ask people who live in the area, or who were there from 21:30hrs on Wednesday, to check any CCTV or dashcams they may have and to come forward with any information,” Met police wrote in a statement on the case.

“Over 120 calls have so far been received from members of the public; information from which is currently being assessed by officers as part of their extensive enquiries. The investigation continues at pace, with 750 homes in the area visited; a wealth of CCTV recordings being examined; and searches of open spaces ongoing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “We’ve released two new images of Sarah as we continue to search for her. Please take a look at them and consider if you saw her on the night she went missing. I am interested in hearing from people who may have been in the area from 21:30hrs onward.”

He added: “We have seen an overwhelming response from the public not only in terms of information that has come into us; but also how social media is being used to share the appeals far and wide. I would like to thank everyone for the support they have provided. It is clear that everyone wants to help us to find Sarah safe and well.”

“We have seized a number of CCTV recordings but we know that there are likely to be many more out there. Please, even if you’re not sure, check your doorbell or CCTV footage just in case it holds a clue. I’m also asking delivery drivers or anyone with dashcam footage who would have been in the Poynders Road area at approximately 21:30hrs on Wednesday to come forward.”

According to Goodwin, “We have committed significant resources to this investigation, with assistance coming from across the Met. I want to remain clear that at this time we have no information to suggest that Sarah has come to any harm and we retain an open mind as to the circumstances. We share the wish of her family and friends to have her back safely with her loved ones.”

4. Couzens Previously Worked as a Car Mechanic

Policeman Wayne Couzens arrested for murder and kidnap following the disappearance of Sarah Everard, who went missing last week in Clapham. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & Linkedin #globalnetpictures #GlobalNet_Pics #SarahEverard #WayneCouzens #murder #kidnap pic.twitter.com/lowMJ44g1j — GlobalNet Pictures (@GlobalNet_Pics) March 10, 2021

According to Daily Mail, Couzens is “a Westminster-based diplomatic protection officer and has to be armed for his job.” Daily Mail reported that Couzens worked as a car mechanic before becoming a police officer a decade ago.

Police told Daily Mail that they are also questioning Couzens about an indecent exposure case involving another woman. Surveillance footage led police to Couzens as a suspect, Daily Mail reported.

The site reported that the unit Couzens was assigned to “is responsible for the protection of government owned buildings and embassies as well as ministers and visiting heads of state.”

Daily Mail reported that police were searching Couzens’ £200,000 Kent property which “is close to woodland” where police are searching for Everard.

5. Everard’s Family Said It Was ‘Totally Out of Character’ for Everard to Vanish

In a statement released by Met police, Sarah’s family said: “With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah. She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

“We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing. We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Police revealed, “Sarah was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers. She was also thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.”

READ NEXT: Video Clip of Meghan Markle Speaking With Oprah Winfrey.