How to Watch Wild vs Ducks Game Tonight

The Minnesota Wild will travel to the Honda Center to face the Anaheim Ducks. The home team look to continue the momentum they gathered after the opening night win, while Minnesota start their season with lots of hope and even more sunshine.

Wild vs Ducks Preview

The Minnesota Wild head to Southern California to start their 2021-22 campaign as they face a Ducks side that defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in their season opener. For the Wild this is the first of a two-game swing in Golden State to begin the season.

Dean Evason and his men know that another season with an early-round exit will not be accepted by the front office or fans alike.

The burden of the pressure will be on winger Kirill Kaprizov, the 24-year-old will be the player to watch this coming season as he will have to show that his continued impact on the team and also justify his new contract that will have him earning $9 million per year.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of change in defense since Ryan Suter left to join the Dallas Stars. The 36-year-old defenseman was the leader in minutes amongst blueliners and the Wild will have to see who will take up the slack in that category.

But what could set them apart is their special teams play. The team were tied with the Predators with 23rd best power play percentage at 17.6%

For Anaheim, this game marks the second of a two-game homestand. The fanbase saw quite a few positive things from that win. Amongst the storylines that emerged from that game was that of Mason McTavish as he became the youngest goalscorer in franchise history at 18 years and 256 days, surpassing Oleg Tgverdovsky by three days.

The player selected third overall in this past summer’s draft showed all the qualities that the team’s front office saw in him.

The Ducks showed a great deal of potential with their special teams as they as they killed off all five of Winnipeg’s power plays while being able to score twice when they had the man advantage.

Last season, Anaheim was ranked 12th in power play goals allowed (33) and 16th in power play kill percentage (79.88).

One of the keys to their success was being able to block shots, while having a solid performance by goaltender John Gordon who had 33 saves on the night.