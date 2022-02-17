WATCH: Woman Stabbed at Foot Locker in Los Angeles

Viral video shows a woman being stabbed at a Foot Locker store in Los Angeles, California. You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that it’s disturbing.

According to ABC7, a man was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of February 16, 2022, in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Fairfax District.

“A suspect is under arrest,” an LAPD spokesman confirmed to Heavy in a phone call. Police did not release additional details.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Fight Broke Out on a Sidewalk in Front of the Foot Locker Store





Woman Stabbed at Foot Locker During Nike Shoe Release A customer at a Foot Locker in L.A. was just viciously stabbed … and it was all over a new shoe release. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly referenced by the media,… 2022-02-16T23:05:05Z

The video shows a fight on the sidewalk before a man appears to lunge toward a woman.

According to ABC7, the stabbing occurred outside a Foot Locker store at in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

The Stabbing Is Domestic-Violence Related, Police Say

A woman was just stabbed at Foot Locker on Melrose over a pair of Nike Dunks. Her condition is unknown. 🤦‍♂️

(@TMZLive) pic.twitter.com/Mfdaa1hthB — Plugged Inn (@pluggedinn) February 17, 2022

The suspect is the partner of the victim, so police have labeled it a domestic-violence incident, according to ABC7.

TMZ reported that it related to a “new shoe release.”

According to TMZ, Foot Locker released Nike Dunks shoes the day of the stabbing, so a line had formed outside of people hoping to get the shoes.

TMZ reported that there was “some argument between two separate parties in the line for the shoes, which sparked a physical fight, leading to the stabbing.”