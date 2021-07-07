How to Watch ‘Younger’ Season 7 Online Free

Sutton Foster’s hit comedy “Younger” is making its cable debut for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, July 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land.

All of Season 7 is already available on Paramount+, which you can sign up for via Amazon Prime or the Paramount website.

Or, if you're looking for some different options, here are some other ways you can watch "Younger" streaming online:

When we last saw Liza (Foster) and her friends, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) left Charles’ (Peter Hermann) company to start her own publishing company and got Quinn on board as an investor. But at Diana (Miriam Shor) and Enzo’s (Chris Tardio) wedding, Charles made Kelsey an offer she couldn’t refuse — a stake in the company and a seat on the board — and she said yes.

Charles also made Liza a big offer when he proposed, but we didn’t get to see what her answer was — because she hasn’t ever really chosen between Charles and Josh (Nico Tortorella). And Kelsey and Zane (Charles Michael Davis) took a step forward and held hands at the wedding.

When the show returns for its seventh and final season, the press release teases, “Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.”

The season seven premiere episode is called “A Decent Proposal” and its description teases, “As Diana sets out on her honeymoon, Liza considers Charles’s proposal. Kelsey turns Quinn (Laura Benanti) down, but some speed bumps in her personal and professional life make Kelsey doubt herself. Lauren’s (Molly Bernard) 30th is out of this world.”

The second episode airs directly after the premiere on July 7. It is titled “It’s the End of the World, Worm Girl” and its description teases, “Liza tries to settle into the next chapter of her personal life. Liza and Kelsey dig deep to win over Fupa Grünhoff, a teenage climate change activist.”

Episode three is titled “FKA Millennial.” It airs July 14 and its description reads, “With her personal life on rocky ground, Liza focuses on work and a new book pitch by sexy surfer, Kai Manning. The Empirical team meets with Quinn Tyler, whose latest book idea was inspired by Charles. Empirical rebrands.”

On July 21 comes episode four, “Risky Business,” whose description reads, “Liza travels to Montauk to help sexy surfer pro Kai Manning with his memoir and comes back to the office refreshed. An unexpected adventure with Quinn leaves Kelsey questioning her career choices. Josh’s new love interest gets loud.”

Then on July 28 is “The Last Unicorn,” whose description reads, “After Quinn’s new romance goes public, Liza decides to fact-check her manuscript. Maggie gets an exciting new job offer and love interest. Sparks fly between Liza and someone from her old life.”

“Younger” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land.

