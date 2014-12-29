Shelley Mather Meyer, Urban’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shelley Mather Meyer is a self-proclaimed college football junkie. This can be both a good and bad thing for the woman married to Ohio State’s head coach, Urban Meyer.

On one hand, she and the couple’s daughters say she is totally involved at game, always up and yelling. On the other, she feels every ounce of defeat that the team does after a loss.

Here’s what you need to know about her as Meyer’s Buckeyes take on Oregon in the College Football Playoff title game.

1. Shelley Grew Up on a Farm in Ohio

Meyer, the oldest of five children, grew up and worked on a farm in Lattaville, Ohio, according to Eleven Warriors.

The article says that Meyer’s work on the farm included tending to the livestock, bailing hay and picking peas and green beans

In 1983, according to the article, Meyer was crowned the Ross County Fair Queen.

From the farm, Meyer moved to the University of Cincinnati, where she majored in nursing and earned a Bachelor’s degree. This is where she eventually met Urban, in 1984, at a Kentucky Derby party. The party included both her sorority and his fraternity, according to a 247 Sports article. Five years later, the couple married.

After Cincinnati, she went to the University of Colorado and earned her Master’s in psychiatric nursing.

2. Shelley Teaches Spin Classes at a Local Gym

This says it all….I am so happy to be in such an elite group. #spinningrocks pic.twitter.com/SOyOcNzSoi — Shelley Meyer (@spinnershells) April 26, 2014

According to Columbus’s City Scene Magazine, Meyer teaches spin two days a week at the Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club.

The article says that Meyer makes sure to work as hard as her students during the classes.

“ ‘I get a little upset when I see an instructor not working out,’ says Shelley, who has been a certified spinning instructor since 1999. ‘I feel like I can coach people in their workout while I’m also working out hard with them.’ ” — From City Scene

3. The Meyers Make Sure Their Home Can Fit 100 People

When the Meyers are house hunting, on of their top musts is that it can fit at least 100 people, according Eleven Warriors.

“When buying a home, the Meyers make sure it’s a place 100 people can fit comfortably for team-oriented events. Their family spreads beyond just immediate and extended … At Ohio State, Thursday nights are reserved for family night, an event that includes coaches, their families and the players.”

247 Sports said the house cost $1.45 million.

4. Shelley’s Hair Caught Fire While Celebrating Her 50th Birthday

Happy bday to me as my hair catches on fire while blowing out candles. #shelleymeyergirlonfire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AmLVIZuceB — Shelley Meyer (@spinnershells) December 12, 2014

Shelly celebrated her 50th birthday in December by blowing out the candles on her birthday cake — a celebration that spawned a minor emergency when Shelly’s hair caught fire.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the fire was extinguished before anyone got hurt, and Shelly — a prolific tweeter — was able to have some fun with it.

5. Shelley Is a Mother of 3

Shelley and Urban have three children, daughters Nicole “Nicki” and Gisela “Gigi,” and son Nathan “Nate.”

While Nate is known for hanging out on the sideline with his dad and picking up the tees after kickoffs, his sisters have made their presences more known.

When talks of Urban taking the Ohio State job first started, Nicki drafted her own contract for Urban — written on pink notebook paper. It was a list of dos and don’ts for him to follow if he did accept the job.

Nicki is a graduate of Georgia Tech, Gigi goes to Florida Gulf Coast and Nate attends St. Brigid of Kildare school.

In December, Nicki became engaged to Georgia Tech wide receiver Cory Dennis.