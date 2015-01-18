Bill Belichick vs Pete Carroll: Postseason Records

In 1999, the Patriots fired Pete Carroll and hired Bill Belichick. Now, in 2015, the two are taking their teams to the Super Bowl. Carroll and the Seahawks are in, and the Patriots won the AFC Championship game. Carroll has become the first coach to lead his team to consecutive Super Bowls since Belichick did it in 2004 and 2005.

Carroll is in his fifth season with the Seahawks, while Belichick is still with the Patriots. After New England, Carroll went to USC, won a Championship and six bowl games, and then made his way back into the NFL.

Here’s how the two coaches compare:

Career Playoff Wins: Belichick 21, Carroll 7

Belichick has won 21 of his 29 playoff games, giving him a .724 win percentage.

Carroll is 7-4, which is good for a .636 win percentage.

Regular Season Head-to-Head: Belichick 1, Carroll 1

The two have met twice in the regular season as head coaches and each took one game.

The first meeting came in Week 5 of the 1994 season when Belichick’s Browns beat Carroll’s Jets, 27-7, in Cleveland.

The second was in Week 6 of 2012. Carroll’s Seahawks beat Belichick’s Patriots, 24-23, in Seattle.

Regular Season Records: Belichick 207-107, Carroll 82-61

Belichick’s 207 wins to 107 losses give him a .659 win percentage.

Carroll has a .573 win percentage from 82 wins and 61 losses.

Super Bowl Wins: Belichick 3, Carroll 1

Belichick won his first three Super Bowl appearances, coming in 2001, 2003 and 2004. However, he has lost the past two, in 2007 and 2012.

Last year was the first time Carroll went to the Super Bowl, and he won it.