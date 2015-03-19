Arizona vs. Ohio State: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Arizona continued its dominance when it opened up NCAA Tournament play against Texas Southern. It was a No. 2 seed vs. a No. 15 seed that backed up the ranking difference as the Wildcats knocked out the Tigers, 93-72 and will move on to the round of 32 to face the winner No. 10 Ohio State.

It was almost another early tournament dismissal for Ohio State. But the Buckeye managed to hang on in overtime to get the 75-72 win over VCU. The Buckeyes are entering the contest against the Wildcats posting a 24-9 (11-7) record and are led by freshman phenom D’Angelo Russell, who averages 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 10 Ohio State

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 32

When:

Saturday, March 21

Where:

Central at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Time:

5:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Scouting Arizona

Record: 32-3 overall, 16-2 Pac-12

Coach: Sean Miller, 6th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 58.7

Scoring Leader: Stanley Johnson, 13.9

Rebounding Leader: Stanley Johnson, 6.6

Assists Leader: T.J. McConnell, 6.3

Scouting Ohio State

Record: 24-10 overall, 11-7 Big Ten

Coach: Thad Matta, 11th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 75.8

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 62.4

Scoring Leader: D’Angelo Russell, 19.2

Rebounding Leader: D’Angelo Russell, 5.6

Assists Leader: Shannon Scott, 5.7