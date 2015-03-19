Arizona vs. Ohio State: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Arizona continued its dominance when it opened up NCAA Tournament play against Texas Southern. It was a No. 2 seed vs. a No. 15 seed that backed up the ranking difference as the Wildcats knocked out the Tigers, 93-72 and will move on to the round of 32 to face the winner No. 10 Ohio State.
It was almost another early tournament dismissal for Ohio State. But the Buckeye managed to hang on in overtime to get the 75-72 win over VCU. The Buckeyes are entering the contest against the Wildcats posting a 24-9 (11-7) record and are led by freshman phenom D’Angelo Russell, who averages 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 10 Ohio State
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 32
When:
Saturday, March 21
Where:
Central at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Time:
5:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
CBS
Scouting Arizona
Record: 32-3 overall, 16-2 Pac-12
Coach: Sean Miller, 6th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 58.7
Scoring Leader: Stanley Johnson, 13.9
Rebounding Leader: Stanley Johnson, 6.6
Assists Leader: T.J. McConnell, 6.3
Scouting Ohio State
Record: 24-10 overall, 11-7 Big Ten
Coach: Thad Matta, 11th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 75.8
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 62.4
Scoring Leader: D’Angelo Russell, 19.2
Rebounding Leader: D’Angelo Russell, 5.6
Assists Leader: Shannon Scott, 5.7