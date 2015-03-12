Big East Tournament: Updated Bracket, Schedule & Scores

The Big East Tournament started Wednesday evening in Madison Square Garden.

Providence made a surprising run to win the conference’s automatic bid last year at MSG. Is there another Cinderella out there in 2015 who can knock off top seed Villanova?

See below for the schedule and updated scores. All times are Eastern.

First Round – Wednesday

Game 1: No. 9 Marquette 78, No. 8 Seton Hall 56

Game 2: No. 10 Creighton 78, No. 7 DePaul 63

Quarterfinals – Thursday

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 84, No. 9 Marquette 49

Game 4: No. 4 Providence 74, No. 5 St. John’s 57

Game 5: No. 2 Georgetown 60, No. 10 Creighton 55

Game 6: No. 6 Xavier 67, No. 3 Butler 61, OT

Semifinals – Friday

Game 7: No. 1 Villanova 63, No. 4 Providence 61

Game 8: No. 6 Xavier 65, No. 2 Georgetown 63

Championship – Saturday

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 6 Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1