Big East Tournament: Updated Bracket, Schedule & Scores

The Big East Tournament started Wednesday evening in Madison Square Garden.
Providence made a surprising run to win the conference’s automatic bid last year at MSG. Is there another Cinderella out there in 2015 who can knock off top seed Villanova?
See below for the schedule and updated scores. All times are Eastern.
First Round – Wednesday
Game 1: No. 9 Marquette 78, No. 8 Seton Hall 56
Game 2: No. 10 Creighton 78, No. 7 DePaul 63
Quarterfinals – Thursday
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 84, No. 9 Marquette 49
Game 4: No. 4 Providence 74, No. 5 St. John’s 57
Game 5: No. 2 Georgetown 60, No. 10 Creighton 55
Game 6: No. 6 Xavier 67, No. 3 Butler 61, OT
Semifinals – Friday
Game 7: No. 1 Villanova 63, No. 4 Providence 61
Game 8: No. 6 Xavier 65, No. 2 Georgetown 63
Championship – Saturday
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 6 Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1