Cincinnati vs. Purdue: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Cincinnati, the No. 8 seed in the Midwest region, will face No. 9 Purdue in a matchup between two at-large teams.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Purdue

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Kentucky

Time:

7:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Line:

Purdue -1.

Scouting Cincinnati

Record: 22-10 overall, 13-5 American

Coach: Mick Cronin

Offensive Points Per Game: 62.4 ppg

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.3 ppg

Scoring Leader: Octavious Ellis (10 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Ellis (7.3 rpg)

Assists Leader: Troy Caupain (3.5 apg)

Scouting Purdue

Record: 21-12 overall, 12-6 Big Ten

Coach: Matt Painter

Offensive Points Per Game: 70 ppg

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.5

Scoring Leader: A.J. Hammons (11.8 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Hammons (6.5 rpg)

Assists Leader: Jon Octeus (2.7 apg)