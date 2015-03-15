Cincinnati vs. Purdue: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Cincinnati, the No. 8 seed in the Midwest region, will face No. 9 Purdue in a matchup between two at-large teams.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Purdue
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
When:
Thursday, March 19
Where:
KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Kentucky
Time:
7:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
CBS
Line:
Purdue -1.
Scouting Cincinnati
Record: 22-10 overall, 13-5 American
Coach: Mick Cronin
Offensive Points Per Game: 62.4 ppg
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.3 ppg
Scoring Leader: Octavious Ellis (10 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Ellis (7.3 rpg)
Assists Leader: Troy Caupain (3.5 apg)
Scouting Purdue
Record: 21-12 overall, 12-6 Big Ten
Coach: Matt Painter
Offensive Points Per Game: 70 ppg
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.5
Scoring Leader: A.J. Hammons (11.8 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Hammons (6.5 rpg)
Assists Leader: Jon Octeus (2.7 apg)