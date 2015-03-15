Maryland vs. Valparaiso: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The No. 4 seed in the Midwest, the Maryland Terrapins, will play the No. 13 Valparaiso Crusaders, the Horizon League champions, in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Valparaiso

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

Nationwide Arena – Columbus, Ohio

Time:

After conclusion of 2:10 p.m. game

Channel:

TNT

Line:

Maryland -4.5. OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Scouting Maryland

Record: 27-6 overall, 14-4 Big Ten

Coach: Mark Turgeon (4th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 69.5

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 63.2

Scoring Leader: Melo Trimble (16.3 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Jake Layman (5.9 rpg)

Assists Leader: Melo Trimble (3.1 apg)

Scouting Valparaiso

Record: 28-5 overall, 13-3 Horizon

Coach: Bryce Drew (4th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 69.8

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 59.3

Scoring Leader: Alec Peters (16.7 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Peters (6.8 rpg)

Assists Leader: Keith Carter (3.7 apg)