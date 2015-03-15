Maryland vs. Valparaiso: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The No. 4 seed in the Midwest, the Maryland Terrapins, will play the No. 13 Valparaiso Crusaders, the Horizon League champions, in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Valparaiso
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
When:
Friday, March 20
Where:
Nationwide Arena – Columbus, Ohio
Time:
After conclusion of 2:10 p.m. game
Channel:
TNT
Line:
Maryland -4.5. OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.
Scouting Maryland
Record: 27-6 overall, 14-4 Big Ten
Coach: Mark Turgeon (4th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 69.5
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 63.2
Scoring Leader: Melo Trimble (16.3 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Jake Layman (5.9 rpg)
Assists Leader: Melo Trimble (3.1 apg)
Scouting Valparaiso
Record: 28-5 overall, 13-3 Horizon
Coach: Bryce Drew (4th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 69.8
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 59.3
Scoring Leader: Alec Peters (16.7 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Peters (6.8 rpg)
Assists Leader: Keith Carter (3.7 apg)