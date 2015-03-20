NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Field After Day 2

Day 1 of the NCAA March Madness Tournament saw plenty of upsets, which definitely shattered some brackets of fans and analysts everywhere. Sixteen teams punched their tickets through to the round of 32, while the other 16 went home with crushed dreams.

In what is arguably one of the most unpredictable days in tournament history, the “madness” in March Madness held up to the hype. And it came in the form of upsets – two of them were the No. 14 seed over the No. 3 seed as Georgia State topped Baylor in the West region and UAB knocked off Iowa State in the South bracket – and close games. In fact, NCAA Tournament history was made Thursday, March 19 as five games were decided by just 1 point, which is the most ever in a single day in the tournament. Those games included Cincinnati over Purdue, 66-65, UAB over Iowa State, 60-59, UCLA over SMU, 60-59, and NC State over LSU, 66-65.

What’s even crazier is Day 2 is just beginning. So there’s plenty more games – and probably an upset or two – to be had.

Keep up with the latest bracket throughout the tournament as we’ll be updating as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Print Your Updated March Madness Bracket

Completed March Madness Games

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, March 17

Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton

Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64

Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss

Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90

Wednesday, March 18

Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida

Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77

Game: Boise State vs. Dayton

Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations

Thursday, March 19

Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern

Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65

Game: Iowa State vs. UAB

Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59

Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State

Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56

Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern

Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72

Game: Butler vs. Texas

Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48

Game: SMU vs. UCLA

Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59

Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss

Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57

Game: VCU vs. Ohio State

Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72

Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette

Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52

Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue

Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65

Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard

Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65

Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin

Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50

Game: N.C. State vs. LSU

Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65

Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton

Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56

Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford

Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53

Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington

Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74

Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State

Final Score: Kansas 75, New Mexico State 56

Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia

Final Score: Michigan State 70, Georgia 63

Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming

Final Score: Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54

Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo

Final Score: West Virginia 68, Buffalo 62

Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana

Final Score: Wichita State 81, Indiana 76

Game: Virginia vs. Belmont

Final Score: Virginia 79, Belmont 67

Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine

Final Score: Louisville 57, UC Irvine 55

Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso

Final Score: Maryland 65, Valparaiso 62

Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Final Score: Oregon 79, Oklahoma State 73

Game: Duke vs. Robert Morris

Final Score: Duke 85, Robert Morris 56

Game: Iowa vs. Davidson

Final Score: Iowa 83, Davidson 52

Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany

Final Score: Oklahoma 69, Albany 60

Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina

Final Score: Wisconsin 86, Coastal Carolina 72

Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s

Final Score: San Diego State 76, St. John’s 64

Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State

Final Score: Gonzaga 86, North Dakota State 76

Game: Providence vs. Dayton

Final Score: Dayton 66, Providence 53

Upcoming March Madness Schedule

Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations

The third round is the called the Round of 32. It puts the second round winners to the test because they have less than two days from their first game to prepare for their next one. Thursday’s winners play again on Saturday and Friday’s victors follow suit on Sunday. And once those winners are determined, we will be updating this section with a schedule of those upcoming games.

Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations

The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. These are similar to the second round with four games on Thursday and four on Friday.

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations

And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.

Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.

Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.