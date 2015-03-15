Notre Dame vs. Northeastern: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, Notre Dame, the ACC champions, will take on the No. 14 seed Northeastern, the champions of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Northeastern
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
When:
Thursday, March 19
Where:
Consol Energy Center- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Time:
12:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
CBS
Line:
Notre Dame -12. OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.
Scouting Notre Dame
Record: 29-5 overall, 14-4 ACC
Coach: Mike Brey (15th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 78.8
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.6
Scoring Leader: Jerian Grant (16.8 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Pat Connaughton (7.4 rpg)
Assists Leader: Jerian Grant (6.6 apg)
Scouting Northeastern
Record: 23-11 overall, 12-6 Colonial Athletic
Coach: Bill Coen, 9th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 68.6
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.0
Scoring Leader: Scott Eatherton, 14.6
Rebounding Leader: Eatherton, 6.4
Assists Leader: David Walker, 3.5