Notre Dame vs. Northeastern: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, Notre Dame, the ACC champions, will take on the No. 14 seed Northeastern, the champions of the Colonial Athletic Association.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Northeastern

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Consol Energy Center- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time:

12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Line:

Notre Dame -12. OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Scouting Notre Dame

Record: 29-5 overall, 14-4 ACC

Coach: Mike Brey (15th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 78.8

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.6

Scoring Leader: Jerian Grant (16.8 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Pat Connaughton (7.4 rpg)

Assists Leader: Jerian Grant (6.6 apg)

Scouting Northeastern

Record: 23-11 overall, 12-6 Colonial Athletic

Coach: Bill Coen, 9th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.0

Scoring Leader: Scott Eatherton, 14.6

Rebounding Leader: Eatherton, 6.4

Assists Leader: David Walker, 3.5