Ole Miss vs. BYU: Date, Time, Channel & Line

While Ole Miss didn’t go dancing last year, the Rebels have held strong in a tough conference this year. The Rebels finished 20-12 overall, third in the SEC with an 11-7 record, split a pair of games against Arkansas and took the nation’s top team, Kentucky, into overtime.

Ole Miss earned a bid to the tournament by being chosen by the selection committee and will face BYU in the round of 64.

BYU finished the season 25-9 overall and 13-5 in the West Coast Conference. The Cougars also finished runner-up in the WCC Tournament behind Gonzaga. The Cougars are dancing after receiving some selection committee love and being chosen to go to the dance.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 BYU

What:

NCAA Tournament First Four

When:

Tuesday, March 17

Where:

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

9:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

truTV

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting Ole Miss

Record: 20-12 overall, 11-7 SEC

Coach: Andy Kennedy, 9th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 72.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.5

Scoring Leaders: Stefan Moody, 16.3, Jarvis Summers, 12.4

Rebounding Leader: Sebastian Saiz, 5.4

Assists Leader: Jarvis Summers, 4.6

Scouting BYU

Record: 25-9 overall, 13-5 WCC

Coach: Dave Rose, 10th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 83.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 72.6

Scoring Leaders: Tyler Haws, 21.9

Rebounding Leader: Kyle Collinsworth, 8.7

Assists Leader: Kyle Collinsworth, 5.8