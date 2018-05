Pac-12 Tournament: Updated Bracket, Schedule & Scores

The Pac-12 Tournament tipped off Wednesday in Las Vegas and it didn’t take long for the first upset to occur.

No. 12 seed USC, who came in at 12-18, defeated No. 5 Arizona State (17-15) to set up a quarterfinal game Thursday vs. heated rival UCLA.

Arizona is the heavy favorite, but you need to keep an eye on Utah and Oregon.

Below you’ll find the updated schedule with scores. All times are Eastern.

First Round – Wednesday

Game 1: No. 8 California 84, No. 9 Washington State 59

Game 2: No. 12 USC 67, No. 5 Arizona State 64

Game 3: No. 10 Colorado 78, No. 7 Oregon State 71

Game 4: No. 6 Stanford 71, No. 11 Washington 69

Quarterfinals – Thursday

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 73, No. 8 California 51

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 96, No. 12 USC 70

Game 7: No. 2 Oregon 93, No. 10 Colorado 85

Game 8: No. 3 Utah 80, No. 6 Stanford 56

Semifinals – Friday

Game 7: No. 1 Arizona 70, No. 4 UCLA 64

Game 8: No. 2 Oregon 67, No. 3 Utah 64

Championship – Saturday

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. Oregon, 11:05 p.m., ESPN

Check out the bracket here.