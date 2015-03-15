Southern University Jaguars: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Southern University beat Alabama State, 68-66, in the final seconds of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship to clinch their NCAA Tournament berth.

This is their ninth appearance in school history, and first since 2013, where they lost to Gonzaga, 62-58, in the first round.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Southern’s Roster

Christopher Hyder, guard (Junior)

Joell Hopkins, forward (Junior)

Adrian Rodgers, guard (Junior)

Trelun Banks, guard (Sophomore)

Keith Davis, forward (Senior)

Michael Harrel, guard (Senior)

Cameron Monroe, guard (Senior)

Rashad Andrews, guard (Freshman)

Jared Sam, forward (Freshman)

Joel Garcia, guard (Freshman)

Frank Snow, center (Junior)

LaQuentin Collins, guard (Freshman)

Chris Thomas, guard (Freshman)

Elex Carter, forward (Sophomore)

Tre Lynch, guard (Senior)

Thomas Pierre-Louis, forward (Junior)

Shawn Prudhomme, forward (Junior)

Ebony Paschall, guard (Freshman)

2. Coach Roman Banks Has Taken His Team to the Tournament Twice in 4 Years

Now in his fourth season with the team, coach Roman Banks has led his Jaguars to the Tournament twice, including this season. In 2013, they were knocked out in the second round by Gonzaga.

Southern is the first school for which he’s been a head coach.

3. Southern in Basketball

The Jaguars are 1-8 in NCAA Tournament games, with their lone win coming in 1993 — a 93-87 victory over Georgia Tech.

In 1990, they made their first and only NIT appearance — a 106-80 first-round loss to Fordham.

4. Southern is in the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southern is in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the West division. Their regionals take place in Los Angeles.

This season, the team went 18-16 overall and 13-5 in the SWAC.

5. Southern University is an Agricultural and Mechanical College

Southern University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is an agricultural and mechanical college.

The historically black college was founded in 1881, when it accepted 12 students.