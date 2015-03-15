Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephen F. Austin has made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history after 83-70 win over Sam Houston in the Southland championship game.

Their first Tournament win came last season, when they defeated Virginia Commonwealth, 77-75, in the second round. They lost in the third round, 77-60, to UCLA.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Stephen F. Austin’s Roster

Thomas Walkup, guard (Junior)

Demetrious Floyd, guard (Junior)

Jared Johnson, guard (Junior)

Ty Charles, guard (Freshman)

Justin Dotson, guard (Sophomore)

Trey Pinkney, guard (Junior)

Clide Gefferard, forward (Junior)

Dallas Cameron, guard (Sophomore)

Bobby Kind, forward (Senior)

Jason Martin, guard (Sophomore)

Jaxon Holden, guard (Freshman)

Tanner Clayton, forward (Senior)

Connor Brooks, guard (Senior)

Caleb Johnston, guard (Freshman)

Jacob Parker, forward (Senior)

2. Coach Brad Underwood Has Taken His Team to the Tournament Twice in 2 Years

Brad Underwood, in his second season as the team’s head coach, is taking the Lumberjacks to the NCAA Tournament for the second time. Last year, they made it to the third round.

3. Stephen F. Austin in Basketball

Stephen F. Austin has made it to the Tournament three times in its history. The first came in 2009, when they lost to Syracuse, 59-44, in the first year. Last year, they made it to the third round before being knocked out by a 70-66 loss to UCLA.

They’ve been the regular season champions of the Southland conference for each of the past three seasons.

4. Stephen F. Austin Has Been to the NIT 3 Times

Stephen F. Austin has been to the NIT three times, but has only won one game. Their win came in their first appearance, in 1987, when they made it to the second round. They were knocked out in the first round in 2008 and 2013.

5. Stephen F. Austin Was Founded in 1921 as a Teachers’ School

Stephen F. Austin was founded in 1921, with classes starting in 1923, as a teachers’ school. Located in Nacogdoches, Texas, almost 13,000 students currently attend.

The school offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs.