University at Buffalo Bulls: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Buffalo defeated Central Michigan, 89-84, for the Mid-American Conference title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. This is the first trip in school history.

They went 23-9 on the season and 12-6 in the MAC.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Buffalo’s Roster

Lamonte Bearden, guard (Freshman)

Will Regan, forward (Senior)

Bobby Frasco, guard (Freshman)

Jamir Hanner, forward (Junior)

Mory Diane, guard (Freshman)

Jarryn Skeete, guard (Junior)

Shannon Evans, guard (Sophomore)

Rodell Wigginton, guard (Junior)

Justin Moss, forward (Junior)

Christian Pino, guard (Freshman)

Raheem Johnson, forward (Junior)

Ikenna Smart, forward (Freshman)

Xavier Ford, forward (Senior)

2. Coach Bobby Hurley Was a 1st Round NBA Draft Pick

Bobby Hurley, now in his second season as Buffalo’s head coach, was a seventh-overall draft pick by the Sacramento Kings in 1993 out of Duke. His NBA career lasted for five years and ended with the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1998.

He also was part of the USA team that won gold in 1991 in the Universiade.

3. Buffalo in Basketball

This is Buffalo’s first trip to the Division I NCAA Tournament, but they frequented the Division II tournament between 1957 and 1965, going six times in that span but winning only 5 of 13 games.

They were also in the NIT in 2005, winning one game but losing in the second round.

4. Buffalo is Part of the SUNY System

University at Buffalo, located in Buffalo, New York, is part of the SUNY, or State University of New York, system. It was originally a private university, but joined SUNY in 1962.

5. University at Buffalo is the Largest SUNY School

Based on enrollment numbers, Buffalo is the largest SUNY school. It currently has just under 30,000 students. The research school offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.