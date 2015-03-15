Utah Utes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Utah Utes are headed to the NCAA Tournament despite a 67-64 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 semi-finals. The finished the season 24-8 overall and 13-5 in the conference.

This is their first time in the Tournament since 2009, where they lost to Arizona, 84-71, in the first round.

1. Utah’s Roster

Brekkott Chapman, forward (Freshman)

Isaiah Wright, guard (Freshman)

Eris Winder, guard (Freshman)

Parker Van Dyke, guard (Freshman)

Jake Connor, guard (Freshman)

Brandon Taylor, guard (Junior)

Dakarai Tucker, guard-forward (Junior)

Austin Eastman, guard (Senior)

Chris Reyes, forward (Sophomore)

Jordan Loveridge, forward (Junior)

Kenneth Ogbe, guard (Sophomore)

Dallin Bachynski, center (Senior)

Kyle Kuzma, forward (Freshman)

Jeremy Olsen, forward (Junior)

Jakob Poeltl, forward (Freshman)

Delon Wright, guard (Senior)

Glen Dean

2. Coach Larry Krystkowiak Was a 2nd Round NBA Draft Pick

Larry Krystkowiak, now Utah’s head coach, was a second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bulls in 1986 out of Montana. He played for six NBA teams over his career, which ended in 1997, and played in France and the CBA, each for one season.

He’s been the head coach at Utah since 2011 and has a 66-61 record, going 30-42 in the conference.

3. Utah in Basketball

The Utes have been to the NCAA Tournament 27 times, but have only won it once. They have a 35-30 record in the Tournament and won the Championship in 1944. That year, they defeated Dartmouth 42-40.

In 1998, they made it to the National Championship game, but lost to Kentucky, 78-69.

4. They Were in the NIT Last Season

Last season, after missing the Tournament, they were in the NIT. But, they were knocked out in the first round after a 70-58 loss to Saint Mary’s.

Their only NIT win came in 1947, when they defeated Kentucky 49-45 in the Championship game.

5. The University of Utah Was Established in 1850

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, was established in 1850.

It’s the state’s flagship university and offers undergraduate and graduate degrees.