Villanova vs. Lafayette: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Since making the Final Four in 2009, Villanova hasn’t had much success in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, the top seed in the East Region, are 2-5 since and haven’t made it out of the second round in four appearances, twice as a No. 2 seed. ‘Nova ran away with the Big East title and didn’t lose a conference game since January 19 at Georgetown.

Jay Wright’s Wildcats have a balanced offense and their margin of victory (15.1 points) ranks in the nation’s top 10.

‘Nova takes on No. 16 Lafayette on Thursday.

Lafayette made a surprising run to win the Patriot League automatic bid by winning the conference tournament after finishing the regular season at just 9-9.

The Leopards made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000, but haven’t been back since.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Lafayette

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time:

6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

Villanova (-22.5).

Scouting Villanova

Record: 32-2 overall, 16-2 Big East

Coach: Jay Wright, 14th year

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 61.5

Scoring Leader: Darrun Hilliard II, 14.2

Rebounding Leader: Daniel Ochefu, 8.3

Assists Leader: Ryan Arcidiacono, 3.6

Scouting Lafayette

Record: 20-12 overall, 9-9 Patriot

Coach: Fran O’Hanlon, 20th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 74.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 72.4

Scoring Leader: Dan Trist, 17.3

Rebounding Leader: Trist, 6.7

Assists Leader: Nick Lindner, 5.8