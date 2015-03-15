Villanova vs. Lafayette: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Since making the Final Four in 2009, Villanova hasn’t had much success in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats, the top seed in the East Region, are 2-5 since and haven’t made it out of the second round in four appearances, twice as a No. 2 seed. ‘Nova ran away with the Big East title and didn’t lose a conference game since January 19 at Georgetown.
Jay Wright’s Wildcats have a balanced offense and their margin of victory (15.1 points) ranks in the nation’s top 10.
‘Nova takes on No. 16 Lafayette on Thursday.
Lafayette made a surprising run to win the Patriot League automatic bid by winning the conference tournament after finishing the regular season at just 9-9.
The Leopards made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000, but haven’t been back since.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Lafayette
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
When:
Thursday, March 19
Where:
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Time:
6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
TBS
Line:
Villanova (-22.5).
Scouting Villanova
Record: 32-2 overall, 16-2 Big East
Coach: Jay Wright, 14th year
Offensive Points Per Game: 76.7
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 61.5
Scoring Leader: Darrun Hilliard II, 14.2
Rebounding Leader: Daniel Ochefu, 8.3
Assists Leader: Ryan Arcidiacono, 3.6
Scouting Lafayette
Record: 20-12 overall, 9-9 Patriot
Coach: Fran O’Hanlon, 20th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 74.2
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 72.4
Scoring Leader: Dan Trist, 17.3
Rebounding Leader: Trist, 6.7
Assists Leader: Nick Lindner, 5.8