Villanova vs. Lafayette: Date, Time, Channel & Line

  Published
  Updated

Villanova cruised through the Big East schedule and set itself up with a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. (Getty)

Since making the Final Four in 2009, Villanova hasn’t had much success in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, the top seed in the East Region, are 2-5 since and haven’t made it out of the second round in four appearances, twice as a No. 2 seed. ‘Nova ran away with the Big East title and didn’t lose a conference game since January 19 at Georgetown.

Jay Wright’s Wildcats have a balanced offense and their margin of victory (15.1 points) ranks in the nation’s top 10.

‘Nova takes on No. 16 Lafayette on Thursday.

Lafayette made a surprising run to win the Patriot League automatic bid by winning the conference tournament after finishing the regular season at just 9-9.

The Leopards made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000, but haven’t been back since.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Lafayette

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time:

6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

Villanova (-22.5).

Scouting Villanova

Record: 32-2 overall, 16-2 Big East

Coach: Jay Wright, 14th year

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 61.5

Scoring Leader: Darrun Hilliard II, 14.2

Rebounding Leader: Daniel Ochefu, 8.3

Assists Leader: Ryan Arcidiacono, 3.6

Scouting Lafayette

Record: 20-12 overall, 9-9 Patriot

Coach: Fran O’Hanlon, 20th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 74.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 72.4

Scoring Leader: Dan Trist, 17.3

Rebounding Leader: Trist, 6.7

Assists Leader: Nick Lindner, 5.8

