How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Live Stream Online

The round of 64 in the March Madness 2015 Tournament kicks off Thursday, March 19 in various arenas across the nation. It’s 32 games in 48 hours and when it’s all said and done the field of 64 will be cut in half. One of the mid-day games for the Midwest bracket is No. 6 seed Butler vs. No. 11 Texas.

The Bulldogs were one of the top Big East teams this season and finished out the regular season with a record of 22-10 overall and 12-6 in the Big East conference. Butler Head Coach Chris Holtmann is in his first year at the helm of the Bulldogs and will look to continue his success with the program.

Texas, on the other hand, snuck into the tournament. The Longhorns finished out 20-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12 conference. Head coach Rick Barnes is in his 15th season with Texas and has landed a NCAA Tournament bid every season except for the 2012-13 season.

The game starts at 2:45 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Brian Anderson, Steve Smith and Lewis Johnson.

The winner between Butler and Texas will move on to face the winner of the No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Northeastern. That game will take place on Saturday, March 21.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Butler vs. Texas online and on mobile:

Watch Butler-Texas Online

You can watch the game online for free on the NCAA site by clicking here.

Watch Butler-Texas on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.