How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Iowa Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicked off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. The first eight teams going to the Sweet 16 have punched their tickets and by the end of the day, the other eight will be decided. The evening game in the South is No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 Iowa.

The Zags punched their ticket to the dance with an automatic bid for winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs opened up NCAA Tournament play with a win over No. 15 North Dakota State in the round of 64. Gonzaga posts a 33-2 (17-1) record and will matchup against Iowa in the round of 32.

Although Iowa was a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big Ten for most of the season, the Hawkeyes still managed to finish 21-11 overall and 12-6 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes scored a ticket to the Big Dance by getting a selection committee bid. Iowa opened up play against No. 10 Davidson and had no issues securing the win to move to the round of 32 as the Hawkeyes routed the Wildcats, 83-52.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TBS. The announcers for the game will be Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski and Jaime Maggio.

The winner between Gonzaga and Iowa will move on to play No. 11 UCLA in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Thursday, March 26.

