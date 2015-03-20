How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State Live Stream Online

Merry Madness! Sixteen down and 16 to go. There’s been plenty of upsets so far in the round of 64 of March Madness 2015, and there’s sure to be more on Day 2 – aka Friday, March 20 – of the NCAA Tournament. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the South bracket is No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 North Dakota State.

Gonzaga punched its ticket to the dance with an automatic bid for winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs post a 32-2 overall record, 17-1 in the WCC and were ranked No. 7 in the nation’s top 25.

The Zags face-off against North Dakota State to open up their tournament play.

North Dakota State held off rival South Dakota State in the Summit League title game to secure its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Last year, as a No. 12 seed in the 2014 Big Dance, the Bison upset No. 5 Oklahoma before falling to No. 4 seed San Diego State. They’ll be looking to play Cinderella once again led by a stingy defense – they allows just 61.6 points to opponents. The Bison are entering tournament play posting a 23-9 (12-4) record.

The game starts at 9:50 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TNT. The announcers for the game will be Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski and Jaime Maggio.

The winner between Gonzaga and North Dakota State will move on to face the winner of the No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Davidson game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State online and on mobile:

Watch Gonzaga-North Dakota State Online

You can watch the game online for free on the NCAA site by clicking here.

Watch Gonzaga-North Dakota State on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.