WATCH: Monte Morris Buzzer Beater for Iowa State

Big 12. Big Play. Big Finish.

For Iowa State’s Monte Morris that’s exactly what happened in the Cyclones’ Big 12 Conference Tournament game against Texas.

Tied at 67 with the Longhorns and just five seconds left, Iowa State came out of a timeout with one shot to end it in regulation. And 6-foot-2 guard Monte Morris became Mr. Clutch.

Morris hit nothing but net as time expired to lift the Cyclones to a 69-67 win over the Longhorns.

Morris led the team with his career-high 24 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. With the win Iowa State moves on to face either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State on Friday, March 13.

