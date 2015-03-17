How to Watch North Florida vs. Robert Morris Live Stream Online

March Madness 2015 kicked off Tuesday, March 17 with the First Four games, which determine the four teams joining the others to compete in the round of 64. The first game on Day 2 of the First Four games is North Florida vs. Robert Morris.

The University of North Florida not only won the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament, but also made school history with the win because it gave the Ospreys an automatic bid to their first-ever NCAA Tournament. The Ospreys, who were also conference regular season champs, defeated USC Upstate, 63-57, in the title game.

A highlight of North Florida’s season was when head coach Matthew Driscoll led the Ospreys to a big upset in December, a 73-70 victory at Purdue. And keep in mind, the A-Sun has been known for upsets in recent years. Florida Gulf Coast went on an unexpected run to the Sweet 16 in the 2013 tournament, and last year, Mercer upended Duke, 78-71.

When the Ospreys take the hardwood at the University of Dayton arena Wednesday, they will be facing Robert Morris.

The Colonials are 19-14 (12-6) and after losing in the Northeast Conference Tournament title game a year ago, they took care of business in this year’s contest to snatch the league’s automatic bid to the tournament. The last time the Colonials made the tourney was in back-to-back years – 2009 and 2010. The second season, RMU almost pulled off an upset as a No. 15, but fell to No. 2 Villanova in overtime.

The game starts at 6:40 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by truTV. The announcers for the game will be Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb and Evan Washburn.

The winner between North Florida and Robert Morris will receive the No. 16 in the South bracket and go up against No. 1 seed Duke. That game will take place on Friday, March 20 at 7:10 p.m. Eastern.

