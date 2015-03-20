How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Albany Live Stream Online

Well the first half of the round of 32 have punched their tickets after winning their opening round game on Thursday, March 17. The other 16 have yet to be determined, but will start filing in as the round of 64 continues Friday, March 20 in various arenas across the nation. There’s been plenty of upsets so far and there’s sure to be more on Day 2. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the East bracket is No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Albany.

Oklahoma was one of seven teams that represented the Big 12 in this year’s NCAA Tournament. After receiving a selection committee bid, the Sooners are the No. 3 seed in the East region and head into play posting a 22-10 overall and 12-6 in conference play. Oklahoma will take on the No. 14 seed Albany in the Round of 64.

The Great Danes earned their ticket to the Big Dance by winning American East Conference Tournament. Albany posts an overall mark of 24-8 (15-1) and is led by the hands of Sam Rowley (14.0), Peter Hooley (13.7) and Evan Singletary (13.0).

The game starts at 7:27 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by truTV. The announcers for the game will be Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb and Evan Washburn.

The winner between Oklahoma and Albany will move on to face the winner of the No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 Dayton game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Oklahoma vs. Albany online and on mobile:

Watch Oklahoma-Dayton on Mobile