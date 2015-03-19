How to Watch North Carolina vs. Harvard Live Stream Online

The round of 64 in the March Madness 2015 Tournament kicks off Thursday, March 19 in various arenas across the nation. It’s 32 games in 48 hours and when it’s all said and done the field of 64 will be cut in half. The nightcap game for the West bracket is No. 4 North Carolina and No. 13 Harvard.

North Carolina got off to a bit of a rough start – going 6-3. But the Tar Heels found a renewed spark mid-way through the season to go 11-1 before closing out the regular season 4-6. UNC’s overall record was 24-11 and 11-7 in the ACC. Head coach Roy Williams, whose mentor and former coach Dean Smith died in February, got his squad refocused for the ACC Tournament. UNC beat Boston College, No. 14 Louisville and No. 3 Virginia to make the ACC Tournament title game, where it lost to No. 11 Notre Dame.

As for Harvard, the Crimson tied Yale for the Ivy League regular season title and needed a win-and-in playoff game to decide the conference’s automatic bid. Harvard came through with a 53-51 victory to earn it’s fourth-straight Big Dance appearance. The Crimson are entering play with a 22-7 overall mark and 11-3 in the Ivy League.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TNT. The announcers for the game will be Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl.

The winner between North Carolina and Harvard will move on to face the winner of the No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Wofford game. That game will take place on Saturday, March 21.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch North Carolina vs. Harvard online and on mobile:

