How to Watch Virginia vs. Michigan State Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicked off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. The first eight teams going to the Sweet 16 have punched their tickets and by the end of the day, the other eight will be decided. The lunchtime game in the East is No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 Michigan State.

After beginning the season 28-1, Virginia lost two of their final three games – the regular-season finale to Louisville, then in the ACC Tournament semifinal to North Carolina. Keep in mind the Cavs’ second-leading scorer, Justin Anderson, just returned from an 8-game absence, so there could’ve been some chemistry adjustment factors playing a role. Regardless, Virginia boasts the nation’s top scoring defense (50.7 per game), secured a No. 2 seed in the East region and breezed by its first round opponent, Belmont.

The Cavaliers take on Michigan State – a team that made it to the Elite Eight last March, but has had a roller-coaster of a year. But even with the ups and downs, Michigan State still got a selection committee bid to the Big Dance. MSU beat Georgia in the round of 64 and posts a 24-11 (12-6) record heading into the next round.

The game starts at 12:10 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

The winner between Virginia and Michigan State will move on to play the winner of No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Dayton in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Friday, March 27.

