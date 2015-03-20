How to Watch West Virginia vs. Buffalo Live Stream Online

The round of 64 in the March Madness 2015 Tournament kicks off Thursday, March 19 in various arenas across the nation. It’s 32 games in 48 hours and when it’s all said and done the field of 64 will be cut in half. One of the early afternoon games for Day 2 – aka Friday, March 20 – in the Midwest bracket is No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Buffalo.

Two years removed from their last NCAA Tournament appearance, West Virginia and Bob Huggins, who is in his eighth season at the helm of the Mountaineers, finished around the middle of the Big 12 conference. WVU posted a 23-9 overall record and were 11-7 in the Big 12.

As for Buffalo, the Bulls finished out the regular season posting a 23-9 overall mark and 12-6 in the Mid-American Conference. Not only did the Bulls and second-year head coach Bobby Hurley clench a conference title, but also the first ever bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history.

The game starts at 2:10 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TNT. The announcers for the game will be Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb and Evan Washburn.

The winner between West Virginia and Buffalo will move on to face the winner of the No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Valparaiso game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch West Virginia vs. Buffalo online and on mobile:

Watch West Virginia-Buffalo Online

Watch West Virginia-Buffalo on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.