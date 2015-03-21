How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgia State Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicks off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. It’s 16 games that will determine which teams will survive another week and move on to the Sweet 16. Opening up play in the West is No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 14 Georgia State.

Xavier was given a NCAA Tournament bid by the selection committee after going 21-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big East. The Musketeers advanced to this round after defeating No. 11 Ole Miss, 76-57.

Xavier will matchup against Georgia State in the round of 32.

The Panthers might’ve been an unknown program prior to Thursday, March 19, but they made their presence known when they routed No. 3 Baylor, 57-56, in the round of 64. This is Georgia State’s first time playing in the NCAA Tournament. They earned their ticket to the dance after winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and the Panthers post a 25-9 (15-5).

The game starts at 6:10 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TNT. The announcers for the game will be Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl.

The winner between Xavier and Georgia State will move on to face the winner of No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 10 Ohio State in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Thursday, March 26.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Xavier vs. Georgia State online and on mobile:

Watch Xavier-Georgia State Online

Watch Xavier-Georgia State on Mobile