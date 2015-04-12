How to Watch Queens Park Rangers vs. Chelsea Live Stream Online

Chelsea are four points ahead over Arsenal for the lead in the English Premier League and Queens Park Rangers are in a relegation battle as they face off on Saturday April 11th, 2015 at Loftus Road in London, England. Chelsea leads the English Premier League after beating Stoke City 2-1 on April 4th, 2015. Queens Park Rangers had a mixed Week 32 in the English Premier League, tying Aston Villa 3-3 on April 7th, 2015, but sit 18th in the table and are two points away from safety in the English Premier League in 2015-2016. Chelsea defeated Queens Park Rangers 2-1 on November 1st, 2014 in London, England.

For US viewers, tune into NBCSN for the broadcast that begins at 8:30 AM.

For UK viewers, tune into Sky Sports 1 for the broadcast that begins at 1:30 PM.

For international viewers, please click here for the local listing in your home country.

Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

Watch Queens Park Rangers-Chelsea Online

For US viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the game online for free via NBC Sports Live Extra. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream. The site’s frequently asked questions page has a rundown of technical requirements and other information.

For UK viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the game online for free via Sky Sports 1 Live Stream. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream. The site’s frequently asked questions has a rundown of technical requirements and other information.

For International viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the game online on your respective local providers. Please click here for a listing of local providers in your home country.

Watch Queens Park Rangers-Chelsea on Mobile

For US Viewers: Mobile users can watch the game via the NBC Sports Live Extra App, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

For UK Viewers: Mobile users can watch the game via the Sky Sports App, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

For International Viewers: Click here to find your local provider for the game.