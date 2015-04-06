How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Duke Live Stream Online

  • Published
  • Updated

Frank Kaminsky gets to the rim late in the game as the Wisconsin Badgers win the epic rematch with Kentucky 71-64 and advance to play Duke in the National Championship Game on Monday night. Getty)

Two storied teams – one going for its first National Championship in 74 years, and the other going for its first title since 2010 – two highly successful coaches, one National Championship title.

It’s No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Duke.

Wisconsin, which is under the direction of Bo Ryan, is in its second-consecutive Final Four appearance. After winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid, the Badgers have knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oregon, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 2 Arizona and put a massive stop to No. 1 Kentucky’s perfect 38-0 run. If Wisky wins the title, it’ll be the program’s first since 1941 and the second in school history.

Wisconsin will face-off against the NCAA’s winningest coach, Mike Krzyzewski, and his Blue Devils’ squad.

Duke received a selection committee bid as the top-seed in the South region bracket. Since then, the Blue Devils defeated No. 16 Robert Morris, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 5 Utah, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four. This is Duke’s first trip back to the final dance since winning it in 2010.

The game starts at 9:18 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

Watch Wisconsin-Duke Online

Watch Wisconsin-Duke on Mobile

Duke's Justise Winslow goes in for the dunk against Michigan State in the Final Four during the 2015 NCAA men's basketball tournament. (Getty)

104 Comments

