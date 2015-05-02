How & Where to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao

So, you want to watch the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight tonight, eh? Likely, you will have to shell out some cash if you want to cheer your man on. But there are some alternatives that may save you some ducats.

How to Watch the Fight at Home

Watching the fight from the comfort of your own home is possible by ordering pay-per-view. The live broadcast, televised jointly by HBO and Showtime, costs $90 for standard definition; $100 for HD.

To order the event, use your remote control to navigate to your provider’s PPV or on-demand channel, or call your cable or satellite provider. Here is the information for major carriers:

Optimum TV: Pay-per-view events can be found in HD on Channel 550 or non-HD channels 551 and 552

Direct TV: Go to Channel 1100 and select the Pay Per View event you want to watch.

Verizon: Order here online.

dish: Press the GUIDE button on your DISH remote and go to the Pay-Per-View channel range, starting at channel 455

Time Warner: Order online here or by calling 800-TW-CABLE.

Where to Watch the Fight at a Bar

Another option is to head to a local sports bar or pub that is showing the bout. You’ll have to pay a cover charge, but chances are that it’ll be cheaper than the PPV. Here are some places to check out the fight:

Buffalo Wild Wings, Nationwide : $20 cover

Lodo’s Bar and Grill in Denver: $20 cover

Revelry on Richmond in Houston: $20 cover

In NYC:

Promenade Bar and Grill: $100 includes liquor and hors d’oeuvres

Legends: $30 cover

Louie and Chan: $50 cover

Marquee: $40 cover

Bounce Sporting Clubs: $50 cover

Social: bar and grill: $20 per person before 10 p.m. and $30 per person after

Club PH-D: tables start at $1,800

Brother Jimmy’s: $10 cover charge

40/40 Club 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. is $200, and tables start at $500 for two people

Slate: $20 cover