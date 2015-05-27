PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson 2015: Golf Odds & Prop Bets

The odds and prop bets are out for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the highest-ranked golfer in the field is the favorite.
Yes, world’s No. 2 and Masters champion Jordan Spieth is the clear favorite in the sportsbooks’ eyes as he has 4/1 odds to be the outright winner.
Spieth, who grew up in Dallas, Texas, near TPC Four Seasons Resort, is also -275 to finish in the Top 10 and -600 to end the weekend among the Top 20.
Dustin Johnson, who is No. 10 in the world, is next up at 9/1 to be the outright winner and Brandt Snedeker has 18/1 odds.
The AT&T Byron Nelson gets underway Thursday morning.
Click here for a list of the first- and second-round tee times.
The below odds for the AT&T Byron Nelson were provided by sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and are subject to change:
AT&T Byron Nelson Odds to Win
Jordan Spieth … 4/1
Dustin Johnson … 9/1
Brandt Snedeker … 18/1
Gary Woodland … 25/1
Justin Thomas … 25/1
Marc Leishman … 25/1
Matt Kuchar … 25/1
Charley Hoffman … 28/1
Jimmy Walker … 28/1
Keegan Bradley … 28/1
Zach Johnson … 28/1
Brendon Todd … 33/1
Russell Henley … 33/1
Ryan Palmer … 40/1
Harris English … 45/1
Morgan Hoffman … 45/1
Brooks Koepka … 50/1
Boo Weekley … 66/1
Brendan Steele … 66/1
Brian Harman … 66/1
Charles Howell III … 66/1
Daniel Berger … 66/1
Danny Lee … 66/1
Graham Delaet … 66/1
Hunter Mahan … 66/1
John Huh … 66/1
Rory Sabbatini … 66/1
Charl Schwartzel … 75/1
Jason Dufner … 75/1
Patrick Rodgers … 75/1
Tony Finau … 75/1
Geoff Ogilvy … 80/1
Jerry Kelly … 80/1
John Senden … 80/1
Scott Piercy … 80/1
Brendon De Jonge … 100/1
Carlos Ortiz … 100/1
Martin Laird … 100/1
Matt Jones … 100/1
Sangmoon Bae … 100/1
Adam Hadwin … 125/1
Bo Van Pelt … 125/1
Chad Campbell … 125/1
Hudson Swafford … 125/1
Jim Herman … 125/1
Nick Watney … 125/1
Scott Brown … 125/1
Cameron Smith … 150/1
D.A. Points … 150/1
Erik Compton … 150/1
James Hahn … 150/1
Jeff Overton … 150/1
Luke Guthrie … 150/1
Vijay Singh … 150/1
Will Wilcox … 150/1
Chad Collins … 175/1
Colt Knost … 175/1
Jhonattan Vegas … 175/1
Rod Pampling … 175/1
Aaron Baddeley … 200/1
Alex Prugh … 200/1
Angel Cabrera … 200/1
Ben Crane … 200/1
Billy Hurley III … 200/1
Bryce Molder … 200/1
Charlie Beljan … 200/1
D.H. Lee … 200/1
David Lingmerth … 200/1
Fredrik Jacobson … 200/1
John Merrick … 200/1
Johnson Wagner … 200/1
Jon Curran … 200/1
Jonas Blixt … 200/1
Jonathan Randolph … 200/1
Kyle Reifers … 200/1
Martin Flores … 200/1
Michael Putnam … 200/1
Michael Thompson … 200/1
Retief Goosen … 200/1
Robert Garrigus … 200/1
Scott Pinckney … 200/1
Zac Blair … 200/1
Andres Gonzales … 250/1
Andrew Putnam … 250/1
Brian Davis … 250/1
Brian Stuard … 250/1
Carl Pettersson … 250/1
Chez Reavie … 250/1
Derek Fathauer … 250/1
Fabian Gomez … 250/1
J.J. Henry … 250/1
Jason Gore … 250/1
Jonathan Byrd … 250/1
Kenny Perry … 250/1
Nicholas Thompson … 250/1
Ricky Barnes … 250/1
Sam Saunders … 250/1
Scott Langley … 250/1
Steve Wheatcroft … 250/1
Steven Bowditch … 250/1
Whee Kim … 250/1
Andres Romero … 300/1
Blake Adams … 300/1
Cameron Percy … 300/1
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano … 300/1
Greg Owen … 300/1
Harrison Frazar … 300/1
John Mallinger … 300/1
Ken Duke … 300/1
Max Homa … 300/1
Richard Sterne … 300/1
Robert Allenby … 300/1
S.J. Park … 300/1
Spencer Levin … 300/1
Andrew Svoboda … 350/1
Brandon Hagy … 350/1
Cody Gribble … 350/1
Derek Ernst … 350/1
John Rollins … 350/1
Steven Alker … 350/1
Tom Gillis … 350/1
Tyrone Van-Aswegen … 350/1
Heath Slocum … 400/1
Bill Lunde … 500/1
Byron Smith … 500/1
Carlos Sainz Jr … 500/1
Eric Axley … 500/1
Mark Hubbard … 500/1
Mike Weir … 500/1
Roger Sloan … 500/1
Scott Verplank … 500/1
Tim Wilkinson … 500/1
Tom Hoge … 500/1
Benjamin Alvarado … 750/1
Jim Renner … 750/1
Joe Affrunti … 750/1
Mark Anderson … 750/1
Oscar Fraustro … 750/1
Zack Sucher … 750/1
Kevin Golding … 1000/1
Neal Lancaster … 1000/1
AT&T Byron Nelson Prop Bets
Will Jordan Spieth Finish In the Top 10?
YES … -275
Will Jordan Spieth Finish In the Top 20?
YES … -600
Will Dustin Johnson Finish In the Top 10?
YES … -125
Will Dustin Johnson Finish In the Top 20?
YES … -250
Will Charley Hoffman Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +230
Will Charley Hoffman Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +110
Will Brandt Snedeker Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +175
Will Brandt Snedeker Finish In the Top 20?
YES … -125
Will Jimmy Walker Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +230
Will Jimmy Walker Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +110
Will Matt Kuchar Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +210
Will Matt Kuchar Finish In the Top 20?
YES … -105
Will Justin Thomas Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +210
Will Justin Thomas Finish In the Top 20?
YES … -105
Will Zach Johnson Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +230
Will Zach Johnson Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +110
Will Gary Woodland Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +210
Will Gary Woodland Finish In the Top 20?
YES … -105
Will Ryan Palmer Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +335
Will Ryan Palmer Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +155
Will Russell Henley Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +300
Will Russell Henley Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +135
Will Graham Delaet Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +500
Will Graham Delaet Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +225
Will Tony Finau Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +600
Will Tony Finau Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +285
Will Chad Campbell Finish In the Top 10?
YES … +1000
Will Chad Campbell Finish In the Top 20?
YES … +500
AT&T Byron Nelson Winning Margin
Playoff … +250
1 Stroke … +250
2 Strokes … +350
3 Strokes … +450
4 Strokes or More … +350
