PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson 2015: Golf Odds & Prop Bets

The odds and prop bets are out for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the highest-ranked golfer in the field is the favorite.

Yes, world’s No. 2 and Masters champion Jordan Spieth is the clear favorite in the sportsbooks’ eyes as he has 4/1 odds to be the outright winner.

Spieth, who grew up in Dallas, Texas, near TPC Four Seasons Resort, is also -275 to finish in the Top 10 and -600 to end the weekend among the Top 20.

Dustin Johnson, who is No. 10 in the world, is next up at 9/1 to be the outright winner and Brandt Snedeker has 18/1 odds.

The AT&T Byron Nelson gets underway Thursday morning.

The below odds for the AT&T Byron Nelson were provided by sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and are subject to change:

AT&T Byron Nelson Odds to Win

Jordan Spieth … 4/1

Dustin Johnson … 9/1

Brandt Snedeker … 18/1

Gary Woodland … 25/1

Justin Thomas … 25/1

Marc Leishman … 25/1

Matt Kuchar … 25/1

Charley Hoffman … 28/1

Jimmy Walker … 28/1

Keegan Bradley … 28/1

Zach Johnson … 28/1

Brendon Todd … 33/1

Russell Henley … 33/1

Ryan Palmer … 40/1

Harris English … 45/1

Morgan Hoffman … 45/1

Brooks Koepka … 50/1

Boo Weekley … 66/1

Brendan Steele … 66/1

Brian Harman … 66/1

Charles Howell III … 66/1

Daniel Berger … 66/1

Danny Lee … 66/1

Graham Delaet … 66/1

Hunter Mahan … 66/1

John Huh … 66/1

Rory Sabbatini … 66/1

Charl Schwartzel … 75/1

Jason Dufner … 75/1

Patrick Rodgers … 75/1

Tony Finau … 75/1

Geoff Ogilvy … 80/1

Jerry Kelly … 80/1

John Senden … 80/1

Scott Piercy … 80/1

Brendon De Jonge … 100/1

Carlos Ortiz … 100/1

Martin Laird … 100/1

Matt Jones … 100/1

Sangmoon Bae … 100/1

Adam Hadwin … 125/1

Bo Van Pelt … 125/1

Chad Campbell … 125/1

Hudson Swafford … 125/1

Jim Herman … 125/1

Nick Watney … 125/1

Scott Brown … 125/1

Cameron Smith … 150/1

D.A. Points … 150/1

Erik Compton … 150/1

James Hahn … 150/1

Jeff Overton … 150/1

Luke Guthrie … 150/1

Vijay Singh … 150/1

Will Wilcox … 150/1

Chad Collins … 175/1

Colt Knost … 175/1

Jhonattan Vegas … 175/1

Rod Pampling … 175/1

Aaron Baddeley … 200/1

Alex Prugh … 200/1

Angel Cabrera … 200/1

Ben Crane … 200/1

Billy Hurley III … 200/1

Bryce Molder … 200/1

Charlie Beljan … 200/1

D.H. Lee … 200/1

David Lingmerth … 200/1

Fredrik Jacobson … 200/1

John Merrick … 200/1

Johnson Wagner … 200/1

Jon Curran … 200/1

Jonas Blixt … 200/1

Jonathan Randolph … 200/1

Kyle Reifers … 200/1

Martin Flores … 200/1

Michael Putnam … 200/1

Michael Thompson … 200/1

Retief Goosen … 200/1

Robert Garrigus … 200/1

Scott Pinckney … 200/1

Zac Blair … 200/1

Andres Gonzales … 250/1

Andrew Putnam … 250/1

Brian Davis … 250/1

Brian Stuard … 250/1

Carl Pettersson … 250/1

Chez Reavie … 250/1

Derek Fathauer … 250/1

Fabian Gomez … 250/1

J.J. Henry … 250/1

Jason Gore … 250/1

Jonathan Byrd … 250/1

Kenny Perry … 250/1

Nicholas Thompson … 250/1

Ricky Barnes … 250/1

Sam Saunders … 250/1

Scott Langley … 250/1

Steve Wheatcroft … 250/1

Steven Bowditch … 250/1

Whee Kim … 250/1

Andres Romero … 300/1

Blake Adams … 300/1

Cameron Percy … 300/1

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano … 300/1

Greg Owen … 300/1

Harrison Frazar … 300/1

John Mallinger … 300/1

Ken Duke … 300/1

Max Homa … 300/1

Richard Sterne … 300/1

Robert Allenby … 300/1

S.J. Park … 300/1

Spencer Levin … 300/1

Andrew Svoboda … 350/1

Brandon Hagy … 350/1

Cody Gribble … 350/1

Derek Ernst … 350/1

John Rollins … 350/1

Steven Alker … 350/1

Tom Gillis … 350/1

Tyrone Van-Aswegen … 350/1

Heath Slocum … 400/1

Bill Lunde … 500/1

Byron Smith … 500/1

Carlos Sainz Jr … 500/1

Eric Axley … 500/1

Mark Hubbard … 500/1

Mike Weir … 500/1

Roger Sloan … 500/1

Scott Verplank … 500/1

Tim Wilkinson … 500/1

Tom Hoge … 500/1

Benjamin Alvarado … 750/1

Jim Renner … 750/1

Joe Affrunti … 750/1

Mark Anderson … 750/1

Oscar Fraustro … 750/1

Zack Sucher … 750/1

Kevin Golding … 1000/1

Neal Lancaster … 1000/1

AT&T Byron Nelson Prop Bets

Will Jordan Spieth Finish In the Top 10?

YES … -275

Will Jordan Spieth Finish In the Top 20?

YES … -600

Will Dustin Johnson Finish In the Top 10?

YES … -125

Will Dustin Johnson Finish In the Top 20?

YES … -250

Will Charley Hoffman Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +230

Will Charley Hoffman Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +110

Will Brandt Snedeker Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +175

Will Brandt Snedeker Finish In the Top 20?

YES … -125

Will Jimmy Walker Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +230

Will Jimmy Walker Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +110

Will Matt Kuchar Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +210

Will Matt Kuchar Finish In the Top 20?

YES … -105

Will Justin Thomas Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +210

Will Justin Thomas Finish In the Top 20?

YES … -105

Will Zach Johnson Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +230

Will Zach Johnson Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +110

Will Gary Woodland Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +210

Will Gary Woodland Finish In the Top 20?

YES … -105

Will Ryan Palmer Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +335

Will Ryan Palmer Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +155

Will Russell Henley Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +300

Will Russell Henley Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +135

Will Graham Delaet Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +500

Will Graham Delaet Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +225

Will Tony Finau Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +600

Will Tony Finau Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +285

Will Chad Campbell Finish In the Top 10?

YES … +1000

Will Chad Campbell Finish In the Top 20?

YES … +500

AT&T Byron Nelson Winning Margin

Playoff … +250

1 Stroke … +250

2 Strokes … +350

3 Strokes … +450

4 Strokes or More … +350