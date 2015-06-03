PGA Tour Memorial Tournament 2015: Golf Odds & Prop Bets

With a veteran, star-studded field set to tee off Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament, it’s one of the youngest players who is the favorite.

Masters winner Jordan Spieth is the oddsmakers’ favorite to win at 7/1, well ahead of Dustin Johnson (14/1) and Justin Rose (16/1).

Hideki Matsuyama, last year’s winner at Muirfield Village, is at 18/1 and Rickie Fowler, The Players Championship winner, comes in with 20/1 odds.

Five-time tournament winner Tiger Woods also returns to the course this week. He’s at 25/1 along with Phil Mickelson and Jason Day, who withdrew from last week’s Byron Nelson after experiencing dizzy spells before the event began.

Click here for the first- and second-round tee times.

Keep reading for all the odds and best prop bets for the tournament:

Memorial Tournament Odds to Win

Jordan Spieth … 7/1

Dustin Johnson … 14/1

Justin Rose … 16/1

Hideki Matsuyama … 18/1

Rickie Fowler … 20/1

Jim Furyk … 22/1

Matt Kuchar … 22/1

Jason Day … 25/1

Phil Mickelson … 25/1

Tiger Woods … 25/1

Kevin Na … 28/1

Chris Kirk … 30/1

Bill Haas … 33/1

Kevin Kisner … 33/1

Billy Horschel … 40/1

Brooks Koepka … 40/1

Patrick Reed … 40/1

Gary Woodland … 50/1

Jason Dufner … 50/1

Justin Thomas … 50/1

Russell Henley … 50/1

Ryan Moore … 50/1

Ben Martin … 55/1

Keegan Bradley … 60/1

Daniel Berger … 66/1

Brendon Todd … 80/1

Graham Delaet … 80/1

Kevin Chappell … 80/1

Marc Leishman … 80/1

Nick Watney … 80/1

Pat Perez … 80/1

Robert Streb … 80/1

Rory Sabbatini … 80/1

Steve Stricker … 80/1

Steven Bowditch … 80/1

Tony Finau … 80/1

Cameron Tringale … 90/1

George Mcneill … 90/1

Sean O’Hair … 90/1

Shawn Stefani … 90/1

Brendan Steele … 100/1

Brendon De Jonge … 100/1

Charl Schwartzel … 100/1

Francesco Molinari … 100/1

Harris English … 100/1

Jason Bohn … 100/1

Jason Kokrak … 100/1

Morgan Hoffman … 100/1

Russell Knox … 100/1

Bo Van Pelt … 125/1

Charles Howell III … 125/1

Chesson Hadley … 125/1

Danny Lee … 125/1

David Hearn … 125/1

John Peterson … 125/1

John Senden … 125/1

K.J. Choi … 125/1

Kevin Streelman … 125/1

Patrick Rodgers … 125/1

Scott Brown … 125/1

Tommy Fleetwood … 125/1

Andy Sullivan … 150/1

Colt Knost … 150/1

Daniel Summerhays … 150/1

Ernie Els … 150/1

John Huh … 150/1

Martin Laird … 150/1

Matt Every … 150/1

Matt Jones … 150/1

Ryo Ishikawa … 150/1

William Mcgirt … 150/1

Carlos Ortiz … 175/1

Scott Piercy … 175/1

Scott Stallings … 175/1

Stewart Cink … 175/1

Erik Compton … 200/1

George Coetzee … 200/1

Hudson Swafford … 200/1

Jeff Overton … 200/1

Jim Herman … 200/1

Sangmoon Bae … 200/1

Thomas Aiken … 200/1

Troy Merritt … 200/1

Vijay Singh … 200/1

Will Mackenzie … 200/1

Zac Blair … 200/1

Adam Hadwin … 250/1

Alex Cejka … 250/1

Ben Curtis … 250/1

Cameron Smith … 250/1

Camilo Villegas … 250/1

Carl Pettersson … 250/1

Chris Stroud … 250/1

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano … 250/1

James Hahn … 250/1

Kenny Perry … 250/1

Kyle Reifers … 250/1

Lucas Glover … 250/1

Retief Goosen … 250/1

Seung-yul Noh … 250/1

Brian Stuard … 300/1

David Lingmerth … 300/1

Jonathan Byrd … 300/1

Ken Duke … 300/1

Michael Putnam … 300/1

Nick Taylor … 300/1

D.A. Points … 350/1

Greg Chalmers … 350/1

Jason Gore … 350/1

Richard Sterne … 350/1

Scott Langley … 350/1

Andres Gonzales … 400/1

Andrew Putnam … 400/1

Andrew Svoboda … 400/1

Sam Saunders … 400/1

Steve Wheatcroft … 400/1

Justin Leonard … 500/1

Gunn Yang … 750/1

Bradley Neil … 1000/1

Tim Crouch … 1000/1

Memorial Tournament Prop Bets Top Odds for 1st Round Leader

Jordan Spieth … 11/1

Dustin Johnson … 18/1

Hideki Matsuyama … 25/1

Justin Rose … 25/1

Rickie Fowler … 25/1

Matt Kuchar … 28/1

Tiger Woods … 28/1

Jason Day … 33/1

Jim Furyk … 33/1

Phil Mickelson … 33/1

Bill Haas … 40/1

Chris Kirk … 40/1

Kevin Kisner … 40/1

Kevin Na … 40/1

Patrick Reed … 45/1

Russell Henley … 45/1

Billy Horschel … 50/1

Brooks Koepka … 50/1

Gary Woodland … 50/1

Jason Dufner … 50/1

Justin Thomas … 50/1

Keegan Bradley … 50/1

Ryan Moore … 50/1

Ben Martin … 55/1

Pat Perez … 55/1

Steve Stricker … 55/1

Brendon Todd … 66/1

Daniel Berger … 66/1

Francesco Molinari … 66/1

George Mcneill … 66/1

Graham Delaet … 66/1

Harris English … 66/1

Kevin Chappell … 66/1

Marc Leishman … 66/1

Robert Streb … 66/1

Rory Sabbatini … 66/1

Shawn Stefani … 66/1

Tommy Fleetwood … 66/1

Tony Finau … 66/1

Will Jordan Spieth Finish in the Top 10?

YES … -200

Will Dustin Johnson Finish in the Top 10?

YES … -110

Will Justin Rose Finish in the Top 10?

YES … +150

Will Rickie Fowler Finish in the Top 10?

YES … +150

Will Phil Mickelson Finish in the Top 10?

YES … +165

Will Hideki Matsuyama Finish in the Top 10?

YES … +140

Will Tiger Woods Finish in the Top 10?

YES … +165

Will Jim Furyk Finish in the Top 10?

YES … +185

Winning Margin

Playoff … +250

1 Stroke … +250

2 Strokes … +350

3 Strokes … +450

4 Strokes or More … +350

Highest Placed Finisher

Jordan Spieth … +165

Dustin Johnson … +300

Justin Rose … +450

Hideki Matsuyama … +550

Rickie Fowler … +550

Highest Placed Finisher

Jason Day … +300

Phil Mickelson … +300

Tiger Woods … +330

Patrick Reed … +400

Kevin Kisner … +450