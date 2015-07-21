Adrian Peterson Contract: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they have renegotiated the contract of Adrian Peterson. One of the highest paid players in the league, Peterson, 30, has three more years left on his contract that will pay him a handsome amount of money.

With this news, combined with a judge’s decision to overturn a suspension for domestic violence, it would appear Peterson will be suiting up for the Vikings in the 2015 season opener on Monday Night Football.

“This agreement is a win for both Adrian and the Vikings and is a positive step toward Adrian finishing his career as a Minnesota Viking,” GM Rick Spielman told Pro Football Talk. “As we have consistently said, Adrian is a valuable part of the Vikings organization and we look forward to his return to the field.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Vikings Announced The New Contract On Their Official Website

The Minnesota Vikings were the first to announce the news on their website. According to the story, Peterson said: “I appreciate the Vikings for working together on this restructured contract, which provides additional security for me but also allows opportunities for me to further prove my value to the team and within the NFL, It was important for me to continue my career in Minnesota, and I cannot wait to get on the field in front of Vikings fans again.”

Peterson, who was selected seventh overall in 2007, has played all eight of his professional seasons in the Twin Cities. He has 10,190 rushing yards and 86 touchdowns.

2. The New Deal Will Increase His Guaranteed Money Significantly

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that his a part of his large salary will be converted to signing bonus money. Peterson had just received his last signing bonus money of $2.4 million, leaving the remainer of his old deal non-guaranteed.

Restructuring the end of contracts is a common occurance in today’s NFL.

Adrian Peterson’s redone deal pays him $44M over 3 years-$20M in guarantees. If he’s on the roster in 2016, he’ll have made $26M in 2 years — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2015

3. Peterson Will Make $44 Million Over The Next Three Seasons With $20 Million Guaranteed

Prior to the restructuring, Peterson was due $12.75 million in 2015 with a $2.4 million signing bonus. In 2016, Peterson was slated to earn $14.75 million, none of which is a salary bonus. Same goes for 2017, when Peterson would earn $16.75 million. With this new restructuring, Peterson will earn more guaranteed money and it decreases the chances Peterson will be cut in the next three seasons.

To compare with other superstar running backs, DeMarco Murray will make an average of $8 million per year over the next five seasons, while LeSean McCoy will earn a similar amount. Prior to the restructuring, Peterson’s $15.4 million total salary in 2015 is the 16th highest in the league.

4. He Played Just One Game in 2014 For Minnesota

In Week 1 last year, Peterson had 21 carries for 75 yards against the Rams in his lone 2015 action. Prior to Week 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Peterson, who turned himself in and was placed on the NFL’s Exempt/Commissioner’s Permission list. Suspected of child abuse, Peterson would be eligible to return in November if his legal issues were resolved.

Of course, they were not resolved and he would not suit up again. In November it was announced that Peterson would be suspended for the rest of the season without pay.

5. He Had Child Abuse Suspension Overturned, Is Eligible to Play in 2015

With all of his legal problems behind him, Peterson won an appeal in February to return to the league. The restructuring of his contract likely seals his spot in the lineup Week 1 in September.

Peterson was very happy with the agreement.

Amen🙏🏾 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) July 21, 2015

