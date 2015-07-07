Amanda Barletta, Michael Bradley’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Bradley is considered by many to be the best men’s soccer player in the United States and was, just recently, named the USMNT captain ahead of the Gold Cup. But while Bradley’s talent on the field is unquestionable, his status as a family-man off of it is even more obvious.

Amanda Barletta has been married to Bradley since 2011 and the two have built a life together away from sport. Here’s what you need to know about Barletta, wife, mom and an athletic talent in her own right:

1. Barletta & Bradley Were Married in 2011

After several years of dating, and even a stint living in Germany, Barletta and Bradley tied the knot in 2011 at the Trump Country Club, shortly after he had competed with the United States men’s national team in the Gold Cup.

The two were, according to The Denim Kit, registered at Williams-Sonoma and the pair moved to Verona, Italy, where Bradley was competing for A.C. Chievo Verona, not long after the ceremony. Bradley even jokingly stated that the move to Italy was his wedding present to Barletta.

2. Barletta Was a Tennis Player at Rhode Island University

Athletic talent runs deep in the Bradley family.

During college, Barletta was a standout tennis player at the University of Rhode Island and came into the program ranked No. 19 in the Eastern section at the end of 2005. Throughout her college career, Barletta left her mark on the court, recording an 18-4 singles record as a senior and posting big wins at Fordham, Bucknell, Quinnipiac and George Washington, to name a few.

She pulled double duty as a sophomore during the 2007-08 season, competing as both a singles player, with a 24-9 record, and a doubles partner, finishing 25-10. Barletta earned the New England No. 3 singles flight as well as the No. 2 doubles flight with partner Steff Catanzo.

3. She & Bradley Have Lived in Italy, Germany & Canada

Bradley has, quite literally, played soccer the world over but no matter what jersey he’s suited up in, Barletta has been by his side.

The pair spent time in Germany prior to their marriage while Bradley was playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach. Then came Aston Villa F.C. when Bradley was loaned to the team until the end of the 2011 season.

Now Barletta and Bradley are making a home for themselves, their family and soccer in Toronto. Bradley is currently the captain of the MLS team Toronto FC and he has already racked up nearly 1,200 on-field minutes this season with two goals and three assists.

4. Barletta & Bradley Have Two Children – A Son & Daughter

The pair welcomed their first son, Luca, on September 30th, 2012 and added a daughter to the family mix in 2014 when Quinn Elle was born.

The family has spent the better part of the past three years getting used to Bradley’s hectic sports schedule, a mix between international club teams and an impressive stint with the USMNT. Still, the kids are starting to pick up that their dad may be one of the best soccer players in the country. Bradley told US Soccer last year:

(Luca has) started to understand I play soccer. For our first home game the other week, Amanda said it was the first time he saw me on the field. I went over to take a corner kick that was really close to him and he recognized me and got really excited. The other day they went to the park and there was a men’s league soccer game going and he kept wanting to run over to the field and shout, ‘Dada, Dada.’ So he gets it a little bit.

5. She Comes From a Big Family, With Four Siblings

It should be no surprise that Barletta is just as much a family woman as her husband is a family man. After all, the New Providence, New Jersey native boasts her own big-size family. Barletta, who was born in 1987 to Laurie and Daniel, is one of five children. She has a sister, Priscilla, as well as three other brothers, Daniel, David and Jack.

