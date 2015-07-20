Damon Green, Zach Johnson’s Caddie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zach Johnson has seen his fair share of success on the PGA Tour, with his biggest moment coming with a victory at the 2007 Masters.

And right there with him for over a decade, including the win at Augusta National, in his caddie Damon Green.

Green is no stranger to winning on the course himself as he’s won over 75 events.

Here’s what you need to know about Green:

1. Green Turned Pro In 1985

Green turned professional in 1985.

He cites his most memorable moment as a player as missing out on his PGA Tour card by just a single stroke.

Damon was an associate member on the Champions Tour in 2011 and has kept his professional status while caddying for Johnson.

2. He Was On the Bag When Johnson Won the Masters In 2007

Green began caddying for Johnson in 2004 and the duo’s biggest moment came in 2007 with a Masters victory.

Johnson’s most recent tour win was the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in January 2014.

Johnson has 11 PGA Tour victories since 2004 and is looking for his first British Open title at St. Andrews.

He considers reading Bermuda greens and course management as his best caddy qualities.

3. Green Has Won Over 75 Tournaments As a Player

On his website, Green says he has 75 victories on the course. Not too shabby.

He’s been playing in the U.S. Senior Open in recent years. And while not winning, he finished tied for 17th in the 2012 event.

His favorite golf course is Muirfield Village in Ohio, and cites the Ryder Cup and the Masters as his favorite tournaments.

4. He Was All-Conference In College

Green, a Florida native, attended Valencia Community College in Orlando.

There he was a team captain as a senior.

He also was named to the All-Mid Florida Conference team and the Centenary All-TAC Conference Team.

Obviously, he’s been a links lover his entire life.

5. Green Is Married With 2 Sons

Green says when he’s not on the bag, he’s playing in tournaments or spending time with his family.

He is married with 2 sons and resides in Kissimmee, Florida.

Damon is rather active on social media, too, keeping us up-to-date on his every day life and memorable moments on the Tour. You can follow him on Twitter @protourcaddy.