With Denver Broncos training camp underway, the attention now turns to preseason football. The Broncos get underway against the Seattle Seahawks on August 14th. The team will have four exhibition games before the start of the regular season in Denver on September 13th against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2015 season is full of anticipation and questions for Broncos fans. The team moved on from John Fox and hired Gary Kubiak as the new head coach. Will Kubiak be what the team needs to win a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning? The Broncos hope so. Experts and fans alike will continue to wonder whether this will be Peyton Manning’s final season. The organization is used to the questions by now as it seems to be an annual occurrence as long as Manning is with the team.

The team lost tight end Julius Thomas to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency and brought in Owen Daniels. They also drafted defensive end Shane Ray who is expected to enhance the pass rush immediately.

The preseason will give fans a glimpse of what can be expected in the regular season. While wins and losses are not as important, coaches are able to get a sense of how far along rookies are as well as finalize their roster for the upcoming season. Here is a look at the 2015 Denver Broncos preseason schedule:

Denver Broncos 2015 Exhibition Schedule

August 14: at Seattle Seahawks 8 PM MDT

These two teams are no strangers. The past two seasons the teams have played in the preseason and regular season, including Super Bowl XLVIII. It will be interesting to see how Gary Kubiak’s offense does against the Seattle defense.

August 22: at Houston Texans 6 PM MDT

The Broncos head to Houston to visit J.J. Watt and the Texans. The Broncos will likely see a variety of quarterbacks as the Texans are trying to determine who their starting quarterback will be.

August 29: vs. San Francisco 49ers 7 PM MDT

The 49ers are under new management as Jim Harbaugh and the team parted ways. Former defensive line coach Jim Tomsula is the new head coach. Colin Kaepernick has reportedly been working out with Kurt Warner in hopes in improving upon his 2014 season.

September 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals 7 PM MDT

The Arizona Cardinals continue to impress. Despite facing multiple injuries to their quarterback position, the team managed to go 11-6 despite being in the notoriously tough NFC West. This final exhibition game will be a nice test for the upcoming season.

