How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2015

Check out all the different ways you can watch WWE SummerSlam on August 23, 2015! Now that WWE’s biggest party of the summer is 4-hours long, you’ll have to make sure you don’t miss any of it. This major PPV will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The WWE Network is free for 1st time subscribers, so make sure you hop on the opportunity to watch this special event/PPV unfold.
WWE SummerSlam 2015 Kickoff – 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST
• WWE Network
• WWE.com
• YouTube
• Twitter
• Facebook
• Pinterest
• Pheed
• Google Plus
WWE SummerSlam 2015 PPV Debut Airing – 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
• WWE Network
– WWE.com
– Apple TV
– Kindle Fire
– Amazon Kindle Fire TV
– 2013 Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs
– PS3
– PS4
– Roku
– 2013 & 2014 Samsung Smart TVs
– Sony Internet-connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players
– Xbox 360
– Xbox One
– Google Play enabled devices
– App Store enabled devices
• Pay-Per-View Providers
– BrightHouse Networks
– Cable One
– Cablevision
– Charter
– Comcast
– Cox Communications
– Knology
– Mediacom
– RCN
– Suddenlink
– Time Warner Cable
– Verizon FIOS TV
Read more about WWE SummerSlam 2015 in Spanish at AhoraMismo.com: