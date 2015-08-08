Sherice Brown, Tim’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Brown is well known for his career at Notre Dame and with the Oakland Raiders. However, Tim’s wife, Sherice, is just as impressive. She is a woman with many roles like entrepreneur, personal trainer, model and motivational speaker to name a few. The two met at a wedding of one of Tim’s teammates. As the attention turns to Tim Brown as he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, here is what you need to know about Sherice Brown:

1. Sherice Started She’ Brown Fitness

Tim and Sherice Brown at the Players Wives Association event. (Getty)

Accoring to Pro Player Insiders, Sherice founded and runs She’ Brown Fitness. The organization focuses on exercise and nutrition. Sherice’s passion for nutrition was partly birthed after watching her grandmother die from diabetes. Her mother also has been diagnosed with the disease. However, Sherice has helped her mother change her lifestyle which has caused her to not need insulin.

2. She Runs The Lanette Group

According to Pro Player Insiders, The Lanette Group is a catering and events company started by Sherice. The business is in addition to her personal training company and public speaking events primarily focused on working with abused women.

3. Tim and Sherice Met at Chester McGlockton’s Wedding

My hubbie

A post shared by Sherice Lynette Brown (@shebrown81) on

The story goes that Tim’s teammate, Chester McGlockton, had been trying to introduce the two of them. Tim did not believe Chester knew any women that shared his Christian faith. Unknowingly, Sherice and Tim happened to run into each other at his wedding and the rest is history.

4. Sherice Is Involved in Modeling

Sherice Brown walks the runway at the Saks Fifth Avenue And Off The Field Players' Wives Association Charitable Fashion Show. (Getty)

Sherice is involved in modeling but has a different approach to it. She recently spoke to Pro Player Insiders about her modeling:

I did some modeling when I was younger; however at that time they always told me that I was not quite tall enough. Fortunately, times have changed and there are a lot more opportunities for models of different heights, shapes and sizes. My daughter Timon models and my other daughter Tamar models, sings and plays piano. So you could say that it’s a family thing. I understand the pitfalls that often come with this industry. I also enjoy helping many follow their dreams and wanted to provide an environment where Christian values could flourish.”

5. Tim and Sherice Have Four Children

The Browns have two sons and two daughters. Taylor and Timon are the oldest children of the group. According to The Edwardsville Intelligencer, they also had twins in 2003. Timon and Tamar model just like their mother.

Anonymous

Too funny. Tim Brown. A man of God.

One of my best friends (I will not call him by name but, everything I say is on public record, if you so choose to research), sadly enough, trusted this man of morals, and let him borrow $350,000.00 as he believed they were friends – And friends, by definition, help one another, when help is needed. This “Man of God” Tim Brown, failed to pay back my friend the monies loaned. Does this show respect? Does this action make a man? I do not think so.

In addition to his non-repayment, in lieu of a payment plan, which is insane, The man or God, attended a Dallas courtroom and honorably filed chapter 11, to not pay the debts he owes.

Tim Brown, subsequently opened a company under his mothers/wife’s name and is paid for appearances in this manner – So he does not show income.

Why do I bring this up? My friend is a true friend. He lent Tim Brown money at a time when he could, but now, his family suffers. He has four children.

The court system gave my friend the rights to his Heisman Trophy and all income he generates, but as stated above, he is currently being paid through a loophole found within the structure of charitable organizations.

Tim has told the courts, he lost the trophy. It is no where to be found.

I friend does not want the trophy – He has fallen on hard times and just wants to feed his family. I myself, have lent him money several times since 2014.

All I have to say is: Be a man, Tim Brown. Do what is right. Do the godly thing.

Anonymous

