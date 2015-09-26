Falcons vs. Cowboys: Time, Channel & Line

The Atlanta Falcons are having a moment.

After a disappointing season last year, the Falcons are a re-energized group under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and are already considered the favorites in the NFC South.

Now, facing their third straight NFC East opponent, the Falcons are looking to keep, metaphorically, flying against a Dallas Cowboys squad that is hurting; metaphorically and literally.

Of course, the Cowboys injuries are well known. Neither Tony Romo nor Dez Bryant will play on Sunday. But the biggest factor, at least when the Falcons are concerned, may come on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas doesn’t have much of a secondary and with injuries taking their toll already, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones could have a potential field day picking apart the Cowboys’ defensive backs.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast regionally on FOX. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

The Basics

Who:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys

When:

Sunday, September 27, 1 p.m. ET

Channel:

The game will be broadcast regionally on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. Click here to see if you’ll get the game in your area.

Where:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Line:

Atlanta -1.5 via OddsShark

Last Meeting:

Falcons 19, Cowboys 13 on November 4, 2012 in Dallas

Scouting the Falcons

Dan Quinn was supposed to change things in Atlanta. He was hired to change things. He was hired to win.

So far, so good.

The first-year head coach, who came to the Falcons after serving as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, has already changed the Atlanta brand, in just two weeks on the sideline. He’s created a team that is balanced on both sides of the ball. A team that not only gives Matt Ryan enough time to see downfield, but enough time to find Julio Jones and allow him to be Julio Jones.

Then, there’s the defense. Atlanta’s defense held on for a late-game stand against the Eagles in week one and then forced a game-defining turnover against the Giants in week two, allowing Ryan and the offense to drive for a come-from-behind victory.

From a purely statistical standpoint, the defense doesn’t look dominant. The Falcons have given up nearly 800 yards in the first two games, but the attitude is different and, right now, that’s leading to victories.

Scouting the Cowboys

We know what the Dallas Cowboys won’t have this weekend. Tony Romo or Dez Bryant. But what will they have?

In other words, what players have to step up to stay undefeated?

As expected Brandon Weeden will get the start under center on Sunday afternoon and he’ll still have Jason Witten as a target, despite seeing the tight end suffer two sprained ankles and a sprained knee in week two.

Weeden, meanwhile, is nothing but confident in his ability to keep the Cowboys on track. No matter how long he’s the team’s starter. He told ESPN earlier this week:

was thinking about it, the mindset is just different. He is not coming back next week. The longevity part of it — it’s going to be eight weeks or however many weeks until he is back — so I’ve got to get that mindset. Right now I have to treat it like I’m the starting quarterback. I would be doing a disservice to myself if I thought the other way because I have to prepare as well as I can in order to play well. It’s a different mindset.

Weeden has lost eight straight starts, dating back to his time with the Cleveland Browns, and last started for the Cowboys in week 10 last year. He completed just 18 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in that game, throwing two interceptions, against the Arizona Cardinals.

