Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 4 Wide Receivers

Pass targets are almost always the key to a wide receiver’s success. The more you get, the more chances you have to make receptions, yards and touchdowns.
You can’t make that many plays without a football in your hands. Sure, you get the occasional end/red zone threat, but I’d rather have a receiver who sees volume.
So who are the leaders in pass targets through the first three weeks of the NFL season? Let’s take a look:
1. Julio Jones, Falcons — 46 targets (34 receptions for a 73.9% conversion rate)
2. Julian Edelman, Patriots — 42 targets (30 receptions for 71.4%)
3. Steve Smith Sr., Ravens — 40 targets (25 receptions for 62.5%)
T4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans — 39 targets (22 receptions for 56.4%)
T4. Keenan Allen, Chargers — 39 targets (29 receptions for 74.3%)
6. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos — 38 targets (24 receptions for 63.1%)
T7. Calvin Johnson, Lions — 35 targets (20 receptions for 57.1%)
T7. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos — 35 targets (22 receptions for 62.8%)
T7. Antonio Brown, Steelers — 35 targets (29 receptions for 82.8%)
T7. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins — 35 targets (24 receptions for 68.5%)
A couple of things stand out here:
— Antonio Brown of the Steelers catches nearly 83 percent of the passes which come his way. But now with Ben Roethlisberger out and Michael Vick in, will that rate continue? A big, fat “Noooo.” It wouldn’t have stayed that high with Big Ben. But Vick and Brown just won’t have that chemistry which comes from years of working together. Unfortunately, we need to downgrade Brown’s fantasy potential.
— The Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins is just reeling in 56 percent of his attempts. I can deal with that right now because he’s getting double-digit looks each game and will continue to do so. If he can get that conversion rate up to 65, forget it.
— Julio Jones and Matt Ryan of the Falcons are dominating, simple as that. Jones is averaging 11 receptions per game and is on pace for 181 for the season. I just don’t see how that can happen. But if opposing defenses continue to let Jones roam free in the secondary (makes zero sense, ZERO!), then who knows what he can accomplish.
Click here to see the full list of players’ targets.
Each week I’ll be posting fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and defenses/special teams. Bookmark our fantasy football rankings 2015 page to keep up-to-date on the latest projections and rankings so you know you who to start and who to sit.
Here are the top 50 wide receivers for Week 4:
1. Julio Jones, Falcons, vs. Texans
2. Randall Cobb, Packers, at 49ers
3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, at Bills
4. A.J. Green, Bengals, vs. Chiefs
5. Antonio Brown, Steelers, vs. Ravens
6. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, vs. Vikings
7. Brandon Marshall, Jets, at Dolphins (in London)
8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, at Falcons
9. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, vs. Vikings
10. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, vs. Rams
11. Keenan Allen, Chargers, vs. Browns
12. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, vs. Jaguars
13. Amari Cooper, Raiders, at Bears
14. Steve Smith Sr., Ravens, at Steelers
15. Calvin Johnson, Lions, at Seahawks
16. James Jones, Packers, at 49ers
17. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs, at Bengals
18. Allen Robinson, Jaguars, at Colts
19. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, vs. Jets (in London)
20. Jordan Matthews, Eagles, at Redskins
21. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, vs. Panthers
22. Brandin Cooks, Saints, vs. Cowboys
23. Donte Moncrief, Colts, vs. Jaguars
24. Sammy Watkins, Bills, vs. Giants (questionable)
25. Alshon Jeffery, Bears, vs. Raiders (questionable)
26. Pierre Garcon, Redskins, vs. Eagles
27. Marvin Jones, Bengals, vs. Chiefs
28. Michael Crabtree, Raiders, at Bears
29. Percy Harvin, Bills, vs. Giants
30. John Brown, Cardinals, vs. Rams
31. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, vs. Lions
32. Torrey Smith, 49ers, vs. Packers
33. Ted Ginn Jr., Panthers, at Buccaneers
34. Eric Decker, Jets, at Dolphins (in London) — (questionable)
35. Travis Benjamin, Browns, at Chargers
36. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers, vs. Panthers
37. Golden Tate, Lions, at Seahawks
38. Stevie Johnson, Chargers, vs. Browns
39. Anquan Boldin, 49ers, vs. Packers
40. Rueben Randle, Giants, at Bills
41. Allen Hurns, Jaguars, at Colts
42. Rishard Matthews, Dolphins, vs. Jets (in London)
43. Leonard Hankerson, Falcons, vs. Texans
44. Malcolm Floyd, Chargers, vs. Browns
45. Mike Wallace, Vikings, at Broncos
46. Nate Washington, Texans, at Falcons
47. Victor Cruz, Giants, at Bills (questionable)
48. Marques Colston, Saints, vs. Cowboys
49. Terrance Williams, Cowboys, at Saints
50. Robert Woods, Bills, vs. Giants