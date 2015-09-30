Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 4 Wide Receivers

Pass targets are almost always the key to a wide receiver’s success. The more you get, the more chances you have to make receptions, yards and touchdowns.

You can’t make that many plays without a football in your hands. Sure, you get the occasional end/red zone threat, but I’d rather have a receiver who sees volume.

So who are the leaders in pass targets through the first three weeks of the NFL season? Let’s take a look:

1. Julio Jones, Falcons — 46 targets (34 receptions for a 73.9% conversion rate)

2. Julian Edelman, Patriots — 42 targets (30 receptions for 71.4%)

3. Steve Smith Sr., Ravens — 40 targets (25 receptions for 62.5%)

T4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans — 39 targets (22 receptions for 56.4%)

T4. Keenan Allen, Chargers — 39 targets (29 receptions for 74.3%)

6. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos — 38 targets (24 receptions for 63.1%)

T7. Calvin Johnson, Lions — 35 targets (20 receptions for 57.1%)

T7. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos — 35 targets (22 receptions for 62.8%)

T7. Antonio Brown, Steelers — 35 targets (29 receptions for 82.8%)

T7. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins — 35 targets (24 receptions for 68.5%)

A couple of things stand out here:

— Antonio Brown of the Steelers catches nearly 83 percent of the passes which come his way. But now with Ben Roethlisberger out and Michael Vick in, will that rate continue? A big, fat “Noooo.” It wouldn’t have stayed that high with Big Ben. But Vick and Brown just won’t have that chemistry which comes from years of working together. Unfortunately, we need to downgrade Brown’s fantasy potential.

— The Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins is just reeling in 56 percent of his attempts. I can deal with that right now because he’s getting double-digit looks each game and will continue to do so. If he can get that conversion rate up to 65, forget it.

— Julio Jones and Matt Ryan of the Falcons are dominating, simple as that. Jones is averaging 11 receptions per game and is on pace for 181 for the season. I just don’t see how that can happen. But if opposing defenses continue to let Jones roam free in the secondary (makes zero sense, ZERO!), then who knows what he can accomplish.

Each week I’ll be posting fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and defenses/special teams. Bookmark our fantasy football rankings 2015 page to keep up-to-date on the latest projections and rankings so you know you who to start and who to sit.

Here are the top 50 wide receivers for Week 4:

1. Julio Jones, Falcons, vs. Texans

2. Randall Cobb, Packers, at 49ers

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, at Bills

4. A.J. Green, Bengals, vs. Chiefs

5. Antonio Brown, Steelers, vs. Ravens

6. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, vs. Vikings

7. Brandon Marshall, Jets, at Dolphins (in London)

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, at Falcons

9. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, vs. Vikings

10. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, vs. Rams

11. Keenan Allen, Chargers, vs. Browns

12. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, vs. Jaguars

13. Amari Cooper, Raiders, at Bears

14. Steve Smith Sr., Ravens, at Steelers

15. Calvin Johnson, Lions, at Seahawks

16. James Jones, Packers, at 49ers

17. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs, at Bengals

18. Allen Robinson, Jaguars, at Colts

19. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, vs. Jets (in London)

20. Jordan Matthews, Eagles, at Redskins

21. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, vs. Panthers

22. Brandin Cooks, Saints, vs. Cowboys

23. Donte Moncrief, Colts, vs. Jaguars

24. Sammy Watkins, Bills, vs. Giants (questionable)

25. Alshon Jeffery, Bears, vs. Raiders (questionable)

26. Pierre Garcon, Redskins, vs. Eagles

27. Marvin Jones, Bengals, vs. Chiefs

28. Michael Crabtree, Raiders, at Bears

29. Percy Harvin, Bills, vs. Giants

30. John Brown, Cardinals, vs. Rams

31. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, vs. Lions

32. Torrey Smith, 49ers, vs. Packers

33. Ted Ginn Jr., Panthers, at Buccaneers

34. Eric Decker, Jets, at Dolphins (in London) — (questionable)

35. Travis Benjamin, Browns, at Chargers

36. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers, vs. Panthers

37. Golden Tate, Lions, at Seahawks

38. Stevie Johnson, Chargers, vs. Browns

39. Anquan Boldin, 49ers, vs. Packers

40. Rueben Randle, Giants, at Bills

41. Allen Hurns, Jaguars, at Colts

42. Rishard Matthews, Dolphins, vs. Jets (in London)

43. Leonard Hankerson, Falcons, vs. Texans

44. Malcolm Floyd, Chargers, vs. Browns

45. Mike Wallace, Vikings, at Broncos

46. Nate Washington, Texans, at Falcons

47. Victor Cruz, Giants, at Bills (questionable)

48. Marques Colston, Saints, vs. Cowboys

49. Terrance Williams, Cowboys, at Saints

50. Robert Woods, Bills, vs. Giants