Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 7 Quarterbacks

Week 7 will see some of the bigger-named quarterbacks on bye weeks — Aaron Rodgers, Andy Dalton, Peyton Manning and Jay Cutler are all off this weekend.

We all know Rodgers is an every-week fantasy football starter and Dalton has become one. Manning and Cutler? Not so much in 2015. But either way, a few of you are going to need a replacement starter for Week 7.

And there are more than a couple who can come in handy. So let’s take a look at a few QBs whose stocks are on the rise:

Blake Bortles, Jaguars — Bortles might be a bit turnover-prone and a little inaccurate, but he’s only 23, that’s expected. And his 13 touchdowns are 2 behind Aaron Rodgers‘ league-best total. And I’ve been preaching to anyone who will listen; his receiving corps is no joke, especially with Julius Thomas back in the fold.

Brian Hoyer, Texans — The Hoyer to DeAndre Hopkins connection has been nothing short of amazing. We’re talking one of the best in the league as Hoyer has a 7 to 1, TD to interception ratio over the past 3 games. Sure, Hopkins is targeted more than anyone, but whatever pays the bills, man. Hoyer needs someone else — Cecil Shorts III, Nate Washington, Jaelen Strong — to step up and take some pressure off Hopkins, though.

Colin Kaepernick, 49ers — I’m not completely sold on Kaepernick despite his awesome past 2 games. The Giants and Ravens play some of the worst pass defense in the NFL. He gets a Week 7 matchup vs. the tough Seahawks, so you’ll see that reflected in the rankings below, but Kaep might regaining some sorely-needed confidence.

Remember to bookmark our fantasy football rankings 2015 page to keep up-to-date on the latest projections and rankings so you know you who to start and who to sit each week.

Bye weeks: Bears, Bengals, Broncos and Packers

Here are my top 25 quarterback rankings for Week 6:

1. Andrew Luck, Colts, vs. Saints

2. Carson Palmer, Cardinals, vs. Ravens

3. Drew Brees, Saints, at Colts

4. Philip Rivers, Chargers, vs. Raiders

5. Tom Brady, Patriots, vs. Jets

6. Russell Wilson, Seahawks, at 49ers

7. Cam Newton, Panthers, vs. Eagles

8. Eli Manning, Giants, vs. Cowboys

9. Matt Ryan, Falcons, at Titans

10. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins, vs. Texans

11. Blake Bortles, Jaguars, vs. Bills

12. Joe Flacco, Ravens, at Cardinals

13. Sam Bradford, Eagles, at Panthers

14. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jets, at Patriots

*15. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, at Chiefs (questionable – knee)

*16. Tyrod Taylor, Bills, at Jaguars (questionable – knee)

17. Matthew Stafford, Lions, vs. Vikings

18. Alex Smith, Chiefs, vs. Steelers

19. Brian Hoyer, Texans, at Dolphins

20. Derek Carr, Raiders, at Chargers

21. Josh McCown, Browns, at Rams

22. Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings, at Lions

23. Nick Foles, Rams, vs. Browns

24. Matt Cassel, Cowboys, at Giants

25. Colin Kaepernick, 49ers, vs. Seahawks