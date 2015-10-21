Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 7 Running Backs

Before we get to the Week 7 running back rankings, let’s take a look at some of the hottest running back waiver wire pickups:

Ahmad Bradshaw, Colts — Bradshaw was just signed and basically served as Frank Gore’s immediate backup in Week 6. Good sign as Gore is not an every-down back anymore. Bradshaw is injury-prone, but scored 8 touchdowns in 10 games last season and could be a productive FLEX/RB3, especially in PPR leagues.

Christine Michael, Cowboys — There’s been talk of Michael taking over as the starter in Dallas as the entire Cowboys’ offense is struggling. Starter Joseph Randle hasn’t been all that bad and Michael has only 2 carries on the season, but where there is smoke there is generally fire. Michael is absolutely worth an add just in case.

James Starks, Packers — I don’t know what’s going with Eddie Lacy, but Starks has earned more playing time with his big performance in Week 6. The Packers are off this weekend and Lacy is still the starter (um, I think), but Starks should be on all rosters right now.

Bye weeks: Bears, Bengals, Broncos and Packers

Here are my top 40 running back rankings for Week 7:

1. Devonta Freeman, Falcons, at Titans

2. Le’Veon Bell, Steelers, at Chiefs

3. Arian Foster, Texans, at Dolphins

4. Adrian Peterson, Vikings, at Lions

5. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks, at 49ers

6. Chris Ivory, Jets, at Patriots

7. Latavius Murray, Raiders, at Chargers

8. Mark Ingram, Saints, at Colts

9. DeMarco Murray, Eagles, at Panthers

10. Todd Gurley, Rams, vs. Browns

11. Justin Forsett, Ravens, at Cardinals

12. LeSean McCoy, Bills, at Jaguars

13. Frank Gore, Colts, vs. Saints

14. Lamar Miller, Dolphins, vs. Texans

15. LeGarrette Blount, Patriots, vs. Jets

16. Doug Martin, Buccaneers, at Redskins

17. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers, vs. Eagles

18. Danny Woodhead, Chargers, vs. Raiders

19. Carlos Hyde, 49ers, vs. Seahawks

20. Chris Johnson, Cardinals, vs. Ravens

21. Rashad Jennings, Giants, vs. Cowboys

22. Joseph Randle, Cowboys, at Giants

23. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars, vs. Bills (questionable – groin)

24. Dion Lewis, Patriots, vs. Jets

25. Ameer Abdullah, Lions, vs. Vikings

26. Duke Johnson, Browns, at Rams (questionable)

27. Antonio Andrews, Titans, vs. Falcons

28. Ryan Mathews, Eagles, at Panthers

29. Matt Jones, Redskins, vs. Buccaneers

30. Christine Michael, Cowboys, at Giants

31. Charles Sims, Buccaneers, at Redskins

32. Isaiah Crowell, Browns, at Rams

33. Andre Ellington, Cardinals, vs. Ravens

34. Ahmad Bradshaw, Colts, vs. Saints

35. Knile Davis, Chiefs, vs. Steelers

36. Alfred Morris, Redskins, vs. Buccaneers

37. Theo Riddick, Lions, vs. Vikings

38. Melvin Gordon, Chargers, vs. Raiders

39. Denard Robinson, Jaguars, vs. Bills

40. Dexter McCluster, Titans, vs. Falcons