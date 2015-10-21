Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 7 Running Backs

Before we get to the Week 7 running back rankings, let’s take a look at some of the hottest running back waiver wire pickups:
Ahmad Bradshaw, Colts — Bradshaw was just signed and basically served as Frank Gore’s immediate backup in Week 6. Good sign as Gore is not an every-down back anymore. Bradshaw is injury-prone, but scored 8 touchdowns in 10 games last season and could be a productive FLEX/RB3, especially in PPR leagues.
Christine Michael, Cowboys — There’s been talk of Michael taking over as the starter in Dallas as the entire Cowboys’ offense is struggling. Starter Joseph Randle hasn’t been all that bad and Michael has only 2 carries on the season, but where there is smoke there is generally fire. Michael is absolutely worth an add just in case.
James Starks, Packers — I don’t know what’s going with Eddie Lacy, but Starks has earned more playing time with his big performance in Week 6. The Packers are off this weekend and Lacy is still the starter (um, I think), but Starks should be on all rosters right now.
Don’t forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings 2015 page to keep up-to-date on the latest projections and rankings so you know you who to start and who to sit each week.
Bye weeks: Bears, Bengals, Broncos and Packers
Here are my top 40 running back rankings for Week 7:
1. Devonta Freeman, Falcons, at Titans
2. Le’Veon Bell, Steelers, at Chiefs
3. Arian Foster, Texans, at Dolphins
4. Adrian Peterson, Vikings, at Lions
5. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks, at 49ers
6. Chris Ivory, Jets, at Patriots
7. Latavius Murray, Raiders, at Chargers
8. Mark Ingram, Saints, at Colts
9. DeMarco Murray, Eagles, at Panthers
10. Todd Gurley, Rams, vs. Browns
11. Justin Forsett, Ravens, at Cardinals
12. LeSean McCoy, Bills, at Jaguars
13. Frank Gore, Colts, vs. Saints
14. Lamar Miller, Dolphins, vs. Texans
15. LeGarrette Blount, Patriots, vs. Jets
16. Doug Martin, Buccaneers, at Redskins
17. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers, vs. Eagles
18. Danny Woodhead, Chargers, vs. Raiders
19. Carlos Hyde, 49ers, vs. Seahawks
20. Chris Johnson, Cardinals, vs. Ravens
21. Rashad Jennings, Giants, vs. Cowboys
22. Joseph Randle, Cowboys, at Giants
23. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars, vs. Bills (questionable – groin)
24. Dion Lewis, Patriots, vs. Jets
25. Ameer Abdullah, Lions, vs. Vikings
26. Duke Johnson, Browns, at Rams (questionable)
27. Antonio Andrews, Titans, vs. Falcons
28. Ryan Mathews, Eagles, at Panthers
29. Matt Jones, Redskins, vs. Buccaneers
30. Christine Michael, Cowboys, at Giants
31. Charles Sims, Buccaneers, at Redskins
32. Isaiah Crowell, Browns, at Rams
33. Andre Ellington, Cardinals, vs. Ravens
34. Ahmad Bradshaw, Colts, vs. Saints
35. Knile Davis, Chiefs, vs. Steelers
36. Alfred Morris, Redskins, vs. Buccaneers
37. Theo Riddick, Lions, vs. Vikings
38. Melvin Gordon, Chargers, vs. Raiders
39. Denard Robinson, Jaguars, vs. Bills
40. Dexter McCluster, Titans, vs. Falcons